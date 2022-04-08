Boy, 7, killed by car while waiting for school bus is identified

Police said Muhammad Haekal Saifullah Elsyaf of Bethesda died Thursday after he was struck by a car Wednesday morning near the intersection of Grosvenor Lane and King Charles Way in Bethesda. The younger child, 18 months old, was in a stroller.

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a car while he stood next to his father and baby brother waiting for a school bus in Montgomery County.

A Honda Accord coming out of a housing community suddenly left the road, struck the pedestrians, came back onto the road, traveled across two lanes and left the road again, according to police.

The driver, who was not hurt, stayed at the scene and talked to police. The toddler was not hurt. The 7-year-old boy and his father were taken to a hospital, with the boy in critical condition. He died Thursday afternoon. The boys’ father had minor injuries.