Death of man fatally shot in Northeast Washington is ruled a homicide

D.C. police said a man who was fatally shot Monday night inside a residence in the Fort Totten area of Northeast Washington was the victim of a homicide. On Thursday, authorities identified the victim as Michael Davis, 41, of Northeast. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. in an apartment in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE.

Police had said they were investigating the circumstances of the incident but had not elaborated. No arrest has been made, and police did not describe an apparent motive.

On Wednesday, another man, Douglas J. Johnson of Northeast, was also fatally shot in the same block of North Capitol Street. Johnson was also 41 and was killed during a dispute, police said.

Police arrested a man in that case and charged him with first-degree murder. Police said they have found no connection between the two shootings.

There have been 45 homicides in the District this year, a 6 percent drop from this time in 2021.

GiftOutline Gift Article