Va. House Democrats offer alternative to Youngkin’s gas tax-cut plan

RICHMOND — Democrats in the House of Delegates on Friday floated an alternative to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to suspend Virginia’s gasoline tax for three months, instead proposing to send $50 cash to each car owner, up to $100 per household. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Republicans who control the House immediately dismissed the new idea, even as they made preparations to get Youngkin’s proposal before a committee so it can advance. The General Assembly is technically still in special session, with work on the state’s two-year budget incomplete. The legislature is slated to meet again April 27 to take up any vetoes from the governor or other unfinished business.

But Youngkin’s gas-tax plan seems destined to hit a dead-end in the form of the Democratic-controlled Senate, which would have to approve anything passed by the House before it could become law.

Advertisement

The war of futility came as Virginia’s average price of a gallon of unleaded declined slightly to $4.014 Friday — less than the national average of $4.139, but still up sharply from the year-ago average of $2.715, according to AAA. Costs have been inflated by several factors in the global oil market, including Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.

By comparison, the average price of a gallon of unleaded in Maryland — which temporarily suspended its 36-cents-per-gallon gas tax last month — was $3.754, according to AAA.

Virginia Democrats have argued that suspending the state’s tax of 27 cents per gallon would primarily benefit companies that sell gas, who would not necessarily pass savings on to consumers. And they point out that as much as 30 percent of the gas sold in Virginia is purchased by motorists who don’t live there.

Advertisement

“We felt strongly we needed an alternative and we wanted to focus on Virginians, not out-of-state drivers,” House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) said. “We said, ‘how can we get money back in the hands of Virginians right away?’ ”

She also said the $437 million that Youngkin estimated his plan would cost would deprive the state of crucial transportation funding. Republicans have countered that transportation funds are running a surplus, but Filler-Corn said the list of needs is too lengthy to afford any cuts.

The Democratic plan carries a price tag of about a third of Youngkin’s, with the $50 amount aimed at offsetting taxes on about 200 gallons of gas, Filler-Corn said.

Democrats also renewed their call for Youngkin to invoke a state of emergency so the state can prosecute gasoline retailers for price-gouging, pointing out that state Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) just this week announced a settlement in a price gouging case brought last year when former governor Ralph Northam (D) declared an emergency in the wake of a pipeline shutdown.

Advertisement

House Republicans quickly rejected the Democratic proposals.

“Democrats have offered fact-free claims that a gas tax holiday won’t lower prices, or that oil companies will benefit most, or that Virginians are the victims of price gouging," said Garren Shipley, spokesman for House Republican leadership. “In reality, places like Maryland, Connecticut and Georgia have all suspended their gas taxes and the price of gas has gone down.”

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said suspending the gas tax remains the best way to help Virginians cope with inflation, which has been raising the cost of many types of consumer products.

“The governor appreciates that Democrats are finally realizing the impact rising costs are having on Virginians,” Porter said in a written statement, “but their new brainchild does nothing to lower gas prices and is ripe for fraud.”

Advertisement

She pointed out that Democrats in New York have recently acted to suspend gasoline taxes in that state, and called on the General Assembly to deliver a broad range of tax cuts as negotiators work to finalize a budget.

Youngkin summoned lawmakers back to Richmond on April 4 to prod them into action on the budget, but House and Senate negotiators were not yet ready with their plans and recessed after a little more than an hour.

Youngkin rolled out his gas tax suspension bill later that day, calling for the tax to be lifted for three months and then phased back in later in the year. It needs to go through the regular legislative process, being heard by a committee before it can advance to the floor of the House.

Shipley said Friday that House Finance committee members were looking for a time to meet to consider the bill. Once it advances to the full House, which is likely given the 52-48 Republican majority, standard procedure would require at least two days for the bill to be debated and voted on. It could be done more quickly if Democrats agree to waive the rules.

Advertisement

Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) said he doesn’t see much future for either the governor’s plan or the House Democrats’ alternative on his side of the Capitol. The House Democrats’ proposal “was not coordinated with the Senate Democratic caucus and I don’t believe it has any support within the caucus,” Surovell said.

And Youngkin’s tax holiday, he said, is a non-starter because Democrats see it as favoring oil companies and out-of-state drivers. “The governor’s proposal is wacky policy,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article