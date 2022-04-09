D.C. man admits stealing $31 million in pandemic-relief funds

A D.C. man pleaded guilty Friday to wire-fraud and money-laundering charges after authorities said he stole about $31 million in federal pandemic-relief funds over a 10-month period.
“Eldabbagh used a stolen identity to disguise the ownership of Alias Systems” and “used the same stolen identity to submit the vast majority of [loan] applications,” the statement said. He “also used stolen identities, stolen tax returns and stolen financial records from a Washington, D.C., consulting firm” to obtain fraudulent loans.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors said, Eldabbagh has agreed to forfeit a Telsa Model 3 automobile, the contents of 21 bank accounts and an undisclosed of amount of cryptocurrency. Authorities did not say how much of the $31 million has been recovered.
Eldabbagh is scheduled be sentenced Aug. 25 in U.S. District Court in Washington.
