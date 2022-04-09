D.C. man admits stealing $31 million in pandemic-relief funds

Elias Eldabbagh, 30, faces 11- to 14-years in prison for fraudulently obtaining money from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in the District. Through his company, Alias Systems, he received more than $30 million in 25 separate paycheck-protection loans and nearly $1 million in loans from the economic injury program from July 2020 to May last year, the office said in a statement.