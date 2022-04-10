Four apparently shot near Nationals Park after game

Four people who had apparently been shot were found near Nationals Park Saturday night after the baseball game, a fire department spokesman said. At least one appeared to be seriously wounded, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire and EMS department. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He said she was found near Half and O Streets SW after rescuers were called there just before 11 p.m.

Shortly afterward, he said, one person was found with what appeared to be a graze wound on Potomac Avenue SE, and two others who had apparent gunshot wounds at the Navy Yard Metro station on Half Street SE.

The person found on Potomac Avenue was described as an adult, but no gender could be learned immediately.

The two people found by rescuers at the Metro station were both described as males, but their ages were not available.

Neither appeared seriously wounded, according to Maggiolo. One had a wound described as minor, and the other had a wound that was said to be non-life-threatening, he said.

It appeared that both may have been shot elsewhere but found near the station.

All were found within about an hour after the end of the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets. It was not clear if any of those wounded had been in the ballpark.

Attendance at the game, the third of the season, was listed at 21,369.

Many fans typically use the Navy Yard station to travel to and from games. It was unclear how many may have witnessed any of the apparent gunfire.

