Two charged in killing of 73-year-old man at Falls Church ATM

A man and a juvenile have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man during a botched robbery attempt at a Fairfax County ATM in October, police announced Monday. Kashaun Bradshaw Robinson, 19, of Falls Church, and a 17-year-old male from the District are facing murder, robbery and gun counts in connection with the slaying of Nelson Alexander Sr., who had stopped by the ATM in Falls Church to withdraw money before work.

Police did not name the juvenile, and The Post generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference he expects that could happen in the near future. The suspects were 18 and 16 at the time of the shooting.

“Mr. Robinson never once resisted,” Davis said.

Video surveillance of the shooting showed a masked individual approaching Alexander, who was from Falls Church, around 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, police said. The assailant was brandishing a small revolver and startled Alexander, who dropped his wallet in the footage.

The masked man motions at Alexander on the video, before police said he shot Alexander in the chest. The assailant then fled, without taking anything from Alexander, in a Nissan Murano. Police said the 17-year-old was the gunman and Robinson was driving the getaway vehicle.

Alexander was found nearly an hour later by a passing bicyclist, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died Oct. 23.

The surveillance footage also captured the Nissan Murano in the area in the moments leading up to the shooting, police said. Detectives later determined the Nissan was stolen from Alexandria the previous night, police said.

Police eventually recovered the Murano and requested footage from a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority bus near the scene of the theft, police said.

The footage, police said, showed three individuals, including Robinson and the 17-year-old male, exiting the bus near where the Murano was parked. Police said they do not believe the third individual was involved in Alexander’s killing.

Tips from the public uncovered other surveillance video of the suspects and led to digital and forensic evidence linking the suspects to the crime, police said.

Robinson was arrested April 8, and the 17-year-old was already in custody in Baltimore County on a previous violent offense, police said. Fairfax County police said the teen will be extradited to Virginia to face charges.

Alexander’s niece Kendra Johnson said the family had recently celebrated her uncle’s birthday. They referred to Alexander as “Uncle Bird.” Johnson said the family was “overjoyed” when his alleged killers were caught.

“He was a loving man,” Johnson said. “He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved everyone that he knew. We miss him so much.”

