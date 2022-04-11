With most of its heavy lifting over, Md. legislature adjourns Monday

The Maryland General Assembly will wrap up its 90-day legislative session Monday having already accomplished Democratic leaders’ marquee policy goals. It joined Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to cut taxes for most retirees. It enacted some of the nation’s most ambitious climate change goals. It enhanced gun regulations by banning the sale and possession of untraceable firearms. And it took steps toward legalizing adult-use cannabis, putting the question to voters in November.

Lawmakers put the finishing touches on the bulk of their work over the weekend with votes to reverse Gov. Larry Hogan’s overrides on several bills, including an expansion of access to abortion care; the creation of a paid leave program that allows workers to take up to 12 weeks off to care for a sick family member, bond with a newborn and other instances, and a requirement that children have access to counsel during police interrogations.

“We got a lot finished,” Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) told his members at the close of Saturday’s session. “Last big day, last big day!”

Tucked into the busy schedule, lawmakers also made large commitments to invest in the state’s pro sports teams, deciding that up to $1.2 billion can be borrowed over the next few decades to finance upgrades at the state-owned homes of the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. Another $400 million is at the disposal of Prince George’s County officials seeking to keep the Washington Commanders at their stadium in Landover.

On Monday, the legislature is expected to turn its attention to some issues that haven’t been fully resolved, including making revisions to last year’s police reform legislation; enhancing the state and local government’s IT and cybersecurity systems, and increasing judicial and prosecutorial transparency.

Hogan has repeatedly criticized Democratic leaders for not advancing emergency legislation he proposed to address the unrelenting violent crime in Baltimore. In recent days he continued to apply pressure on social media, calling on lawmakers to increase penalties for offenders who use guns while committing violent crimes. Hogan also called for data on how judges sentence those convicted of violent crimes.

The legislature is expected to hammer out differences on a heavily amended bill that requires data to be collected on prosecutors’ records and on how sentences are handed down by circuit courts. The bill also calls for delaying the implementation of one of the key elements of last year’s police reform package: requiring counties to create Police Accountability Boards (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committees (ACC), which give residents a role in reviewing and investigating allegations of police misconduct.

Also to be resolved is whether to allow the state attorney general to prosecute police-involved fatalities. Under last year’s police reform package, the legislature created an independent investigation unit within the attorney general’s office to investigate those incidents. Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) said it made sense to also give the office the option to prosecute. The unit also sought subpoena power in the cases. His office said it has to wait for grand juries to be formed in smaller jurisdictions, which can slow down investigations.

Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), chairman of the Judicial Proceedings Committee, said he wants to ensure that language is included in the bill to clarify that the attorney general’s office leads the investigations because one county sheriff has threatened to not cooperate with the state if there is an incident in his jurisdiction.

