Police arrest 15-year-old in shootings near Nationals Park

D.C. police have arrested a 15-year-old in the shootings of four people Saturday night three blocks west of Nationals Park, about 45 minutes after a ballgame had ended. The male youth was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. His name was not released because he is charged as a juvenile. Police said they are looking for a second person in the case.

The shootings occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at P and Canal streets SW. Two adult victims suffered graze wounds, according to police. A juvenile was shot in the left arm and another juvenile was shot at least three times, police said.

All the injuries were described as not life-threatening. Police did not provide a possible motive and it could not be determined whether any of the victims had attended the Washington Nationals game with the New York Mets, which ended about 10:15 p.m. The ballpark is about a third of a mile from the neighborhood where the shootings occurred.

Last July, three people were wounded by gunfire on South Capitol Street near the baseball stadium. Fans inside could hear the shots, and it forced a suspension of the game as spectators in the ballpark scrambled out of the stands and into the dugouts.

One of the victims in that shooting was a fan who had left the ballgame and was waiting for an Uber ride. Police recovered a vehicle used in that shooting, but have not made any arrests.

