Va. Gov. Youngkin signs bills as legislators await word on vetoes

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that he’d signed 700 bills into law, part of the Republican’s final push to wrap up work on the 841 measures that a politically divided General Assembly sent to his desk. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The governor, a former private equity executive with no government experience before taking office in January, faced an 11:59 p.m. deadline Monday to sign, amend or veto legislation.

With the House of Delegates in Republican hands and the state Senate under Democrats’ control, all of the legislation that made it to Youngkin’s desk had bipartisan buy-in. But that was no guarantee the new governor would be on board.

Before the General Assembly adjourned last month, he announced his first veto — of a bill related to Arlington police oversight that had passed both chambers with broad bipartisan support.

In a written statement Monday, Youngkin said he was “honored to sign these 700 bills into law.”

Advertisement

“These bills are all bipartisan and we can all be proud that together we’ve taken steps to make life easier for Virginians, make our Commonwealth’s economy more competitive, support law enforcement, protect the most vulnerable among us, increase access to health care, and take necessary steps toward making Virginia’s schools the absolute best in the nation,” his statement said.

By Monday afternoon, Youngkin’s office announced that he had signed 700 bills but had no information on the number he had amended or vetoed. The process, which typically comes down to the wire even with experienced governors, had legislators on edge as they awaited word on their bills.

Del. Danica A. Roem (D-Prince William) said she was “constantly refreshing my bills on LIS,” referring to the online Legislative Information System that tracks the status of legislation.

Advertisement

“Update: @GovernorVA has now signed into law 7 of my 9 bills listed below,” she tweeted Monday. “He has until 11:59 p.m. tonight to act on the remaining two: HB 583 (prohibiting one more form of school meal debt shaming) and HB 925 (health insurance coverage for mind-controlled prosthetic devices).”

The bills Youngkin signed into law include measures to allow hunting on Sundays as long as it takes place more than 200 yards from a place of worship; give localities authority to return surplus personal property tax revenue to residents; and establish the Virginia Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Historic Preservation Fund to award grants to Indian tribes for acquiring land.

Youngkin also signed a slate of bills related to using animals for research, including one that requires research facilities to offer dogs or cats for adoption before euthanizing them, prohibits selling dogs or cats for experimental purposes, and sets penalties for cruelty to animals.

Advertisement

One of the higher-profile bills that Youngkin signed into law requires school districts to notify parents if instructional materials include sexually explicit content and provide an alternative, non-explicit assignment if parents so desire.

The General Assembly wrapped up its 60-day session March 12 without an agreement on the two-year state budget or dozens of other bills. Those were carried over to a special session, which convened last week on Youngkin’s orders but recessed about an hour later because budget negotiators had not made progress reconciling rival House and Senate spending bills.

The General Assembly will have a chance to override any vetoes and amendments when it returns April 27 for its “veto session.” Legislators are hopeful there will be a budget deal in time for them to vote on it at that gathering.

GiftOutline Gift Article