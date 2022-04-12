Elrich backs Perez for Md governor; suburban powerbrokers splinter

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) endorsed Tom Perez in the highly competitive Democratic primary race for governor Tuesday, joining a chorus of high-profile Democrats in the vote-rich suburb in backing him. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Elrich said in a statement that Perez had both experience to do the job and “a heart and mind that understands justice and equity.”

Former county executive Isiah Legget (D) also endorsed Perez on Tuesday, saying he has known him for decades and found him “a thoughtful, compassionate and driven public servant.”

The endorsements show how support is splintering in the 10-way Democratic race for the nomination, as prominent Democrats in critical jurisdictions line up behind different candidates.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) and State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D), for example, put their support behind Wes Moore, an author and former nonprofit executive.

Advertisement

Populous and heavily Democratic Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are some of the biggest prizes in the primary contest, and endorsements from local leaders help candidates consolidate donors and support.

Several former and current Montgomery County Council members also announced support for Perez on Tuesday, including Nancy Floreen and George Leventhal. Several local officials who had previously endorsed Perez also gathered in Silver Spring on Tuesday to show support, including the council’s president and vice president, Gabe Albornoz (D-At-Large) and Evan Glass (D-At Large) respectively, and former council members Bruce Adams and Duchy Trachtenberg.

GiftOutline Gift Article