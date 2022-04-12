The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

15-year-old fatally shot in Columbia Heights, police say

The shooting occurred on 13th Street Northwest, two blocks from a Metro station.

By Peter Hermann
Today at 8:10 a.m. EDT
By Peter Hermann
Today at 8:10 a.m. EDT
Police personnel, community members and others meet near the Columbia Heights Metro Station to discuss recent shootings and other crime in the area on Jan. 20, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday night near his home in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 10:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of 13th Street NW, near Columbia Road, two blocks from the Columbia Heights Metro station. The youth lived in the same neighborhood, police said.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Police did not immediately identify the youth pending notification of relatives. A police spokeswoman said the youth was found shot in the middle of the street, and detectives had no description of an assailant.

The teen is the youngest victim of a homicide this year in the District. Two 16-year-olds were fatally shot in separate attacks in February and in March.

In January, a series of shootings rattled residents in Columbia Heights, with eight people wounded, two fatally, in three months, most at or near the Metro station. Police attributed the violence to isolated disputes.

Loading...