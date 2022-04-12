15-year-old fatally shot in Columbia Heights, police say

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday night near his home in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 10:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of 13th Street NW, near Columbia Road, two blocks from the Columbia Heights Metro station. The youth lived in the same neighborhood, police said.

Police did not immediately identify the youth pending notification of relatives. A police spokeswoman said the youth was found shot in the middle of the street, and detectives had no description of an assailant.

The teen is the youngest victim of a homicide this year in the District. Two 16-year-olds were fatally shot in separate attacks in February and in March.

In January, a series of shootings rattled residents in Columbia Heights, with eight people wounded, two fatally, in three months, most at or near the Metro station. Police attributed the violence to isolated disputes.

