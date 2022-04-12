Man slain in Montgomery County, police say

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County, the police said. Two people were taken into custody after a brief car pursuit. The victim was found in the 1000 block of Good Hope Drive in Wheaton, police said. Officers went there after a shooting was reported. The parking lot is in a residential area.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A description of a vehicle was issued to officers, police said. Two people were taken into custody after a brief pursuit, according to police.

Further details were not immediately available.

