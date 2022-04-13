Protesters objecting to fossil fuel drilling shut down I-395 in D.C.

D.C. police said all northbound lanes were closed between 4th and 7th streets SW about 9:15 a.m. and were reopened about 9:30 a.m. A police spokeswoman said two people were arrested.

Members of a group demanding the Biden administration halt drilling or mining for fossil fuel on federal and Indigenous land briefly shut down inbound Interstate 395 Wednesday morning during a demonstration.

This is at least the third time members of the group Declare Emergency have shut down that stretch of highway during rush hour. In a statement, the group said 29 of its members have been arrested since April 1, not including Wednesday.