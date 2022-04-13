Protesters objecting to fossil fuel drilling shut down I-395 in D.C.

Members of a group demanding the Biden administration halt drilling or mining for fossil fuel on federal and Indigenous land briefly shut down inbound Interstate 395 Wednesday morning during a demonstration.
This is at least the third time members of the group Declare Emergency have shut down that stretch of highway during rush hour. In a statement, the group said 29 of its members have been arrested since April 1, not including Wednesday.
D.C. police could not immediately confirm that number. The group vowed to “escalate its disruption of business as usual” until its demands are met.