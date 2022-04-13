The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Protesters objecting to fossil fuel drilling shut down I-395 in D.C.

Police arrested two people

By Peter Hermann
Today at 9:43 a.m. EDT
By Peter Hermann
Today at 9:43 a.m. EDT
(Peter Hermann/TWP)

Members of a group demanding the Biden administration halt drilling or mining for fossil fuel on federal and Indigenous land briefly shut down inbound Interstate 395 Wednesday morning during a demonstration.

D.C. police said all northbound lanes were closed between 4th and 7th streets SW about 9:15 a.m. and were reopened about 9:30 a.m. A police spokeswoman said two people were arrested.

This is at least the third time members of the group Declare Emergency have shut down that stretch of highway during rush hour. In a statement, the group said 29 of its members have been arrested since April 1, not including Wednesday.

D.C. police could not immediately confirm that number. The group vowed to “escalate its disruption of business as usual” until its demands are met.

