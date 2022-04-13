Lawyer: Investigation of former D.C. Council member Jack Evans has ended

Placeholder while article actions load

A lawyer for former D.C. Council member Jack Evans said Wednesday that a long-running federal investigation into Evans’s actions has ended with no criminal charges. “The U.S. attorney’s office confirmed today that its investigation of former councilperson Jack Evans has been concluded and no action will be taken against him,” lawyer Abbe David Lowell said. He said he received the news Wednesday but did not receive documentation of the decision and declined to name the person at the U.S. attorney’s office with whom he spoke.

Bill Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, declined to comment, saying the office does not confirm or deny investigations.

Reached by phone late Wednesday, Evans said, “I want to thank the U.S. attorney’s office for concluding their investigation. Myself and my family are pleased with the outcome, and I’m looking forward to moving on with my life.” He declined to speak further or answer questions.

Advertisement

The former Ward 2 lawmaker came under scrutiny in 2018 for his dealings with a digital sign company that wanted his help and issued him stock, made payments to a consulting firm he formed in 2016 and offered a summer internship to his son. Evans said he returned the payments and stock, but a wave of probes and news reports uncovered a pattern of Evans mixing public service with private business.

Investigations commissioned by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board, where Evans served as chair, and the D.C. Council found that he abused his offices to help clients who paid him $400,000 in consulting fees. Federal prosecutors subpoenaed the city government for documents about Evans, and investigators searched his Georgetown home.

His 2020 resignation from the council came as his colleagues prepared to expel him over ethics violations for which the D.C. city ethics board fined him $35,000.

In that year’s election he tried to reclaim the seat he’d held on the council for nearly three decades; voters decisively rejected his bid.

GiftOutline Gift Article