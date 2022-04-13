The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two men fatally shot about 15 minutes apart in Southeast Washington

By Peter Hermann
Today at 8:00 a.m. EDT
By Peter Hermann
Today at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Two men were fatally shot about 15 minutes and less than a mile apart Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The first shooting was reported at 12:22 p.m. in the 2200 block of Savannah Street SE, in the Shipley neighborhood.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Police said two men were wounded in that incident. One of them later died at a hospital, and police identified him as Clayton Marshall, 32, of Southeast Washington. The other man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The second shooting was reported at 12:38 p.m. in the 2800 bock of Gainesville Street SE, a little less than a mile from the shooting in Shipley.

Police identified the victim in that case as William Venison, 29, of Southeast. He died at a hospital.

Authorities said they do not yet know if the shootings are related. No arrest has been made in either case, and police did not provide any other details.

Loading...