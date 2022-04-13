Two men fatally shot about 15 minutes apart in Southeast Washington

Two men were fatally shot about 15 minutes and less than a mile apart Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.
The second shooting was reported at 12:38 p.m. in the 2800 bock of Gainesville Street SE, a little less than a mile from the shooting in Shipley.
Police identified the victim in that case as William Venison, 29, of Southeast. He died at a hospital.
Authorities said they do not yet know if the shootings are related. No arrest has been made in either case, and police did not provide any other details.