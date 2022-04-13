Two men fatally shot about 15 minutes apart in Southeast Washington

Two men were fatally shot about 15 minutes and less than a mile apart Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The first shooting was reported at 12:22 p.m. in the 2200 block of Savannah Street SE, in the Shipley neighborhood.

Police said two men were wounded in that incident. One of them later died at a hospital, and police identified him as Clayton Marshall, 32, of Southeast Washington. The other man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.