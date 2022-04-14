77-year-old Va. man injured in three-vehicle crash dies, police say

A 77-year-old Virginia man injured in a crash involving three vehicles on Wednesday has died, officials said Thursday.
The Toyota’s driver, identified as Mohammed Khalil Abdallah, 77, of Woodbridge, was extricated from the wreckage and taken to a hospital where he died, according to the statement.
The drivers of the other vehicles and a passenger in the Toyota were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, the statement said.
Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the collision and asked anyone with information about the crash to contact them. Charges are pending, the statement said.