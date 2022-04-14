77-year-old Va. man injured in three-vehicle crash dies, police say

A 77-year-old Virginia man injured in a crash involving three vehicles on Wednesday has died, officials said Thursday. Officers responded about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday to Minnieville at Smoketown roads in Woodbridge for the report of a three-vehicle crash, Prince William County police said in a statement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police said a 2009 Mercedes E350 was traveling south on Minnieville Road when its driver disregarded a red traffic signal and collided with a 2016 Toyota Highlander that was traveling east on Smoketown Road. The crash also forced the Toyota into a 2000 Honda Accord at the intersection, the statement said.

The Toyota’s driver, identified as Mohammed Khalil Abdallah, 77, of Woodbridge, was extricated from the wreckage and taken to a hospital where he died, according to the statement.

The drivers of the other vehicles and a passenger in the Toyota were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, the statement said.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the collision and asked anyone with information about the crash to contact them. Charges are pending, the statement said.

