Four males take two dogs at gunpoint in separate robberies in D.C.

Rick Oleka and his girlfriend Abby Sevcik were on a walk on Wednesday afternoon with Pablo, their newly adopted Australian Shepherd, just 11 weeks old. They were in Shaw in Northwest Washington when Sevcik ducked into a CVS. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Oleka waited outside with Pablo, and a silver Audi pulled up. Four young males got out and headed toward the store. They wore hoodies and masks, and one had a gun.

Oleka said he felt a gun pressed against him and heard the assailant say, “Let me get your dog.”

Another male scooped up Pablo, Oleka said, while two others took his phone and wallet.

D.C. police said Oleka was a victim in one of three armed robberies and a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in a 35-minute time span that started after 4 p.m. in Brightwood Park and continued in Shaw and Eckington and near the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station.

Advertisement

Those attacks include the robbery of another pet — a 1-year-old French bulldog named Bruno — who also was taken at gunpoint about 15 minutes before Pablo was abducted, police said.

Police have posted pictures of Pablo and Bruno on Twitter and their webpage, searching for the dogs and the people who took them as the pet owners scour the Internet to see if they are being sold.

Meanwhile, the frightening and frustrating ordeal of being victims of an armed robbery has started to set in for Oleka and Sevcik.

“It was broad daylight,” said Oleka, 30, a corporate lawyer. “There was a police officer not too far away. There was a security guard at the CVS. There were multiple incidents that they’ve seemingly carried out with this car, and at this point in time, they’ve escaped.”

The armed holdups come as the District faces a 30 percent rise in violent crime this year, driven in a large part by a near 60 percent surge in robberies, from 456 at this time in 2021 to 725 this year.

Homicides, which rose for the fourth consecutive year in 2021, are slightly down this year, though carjackings and gunfire continue to raise concerns. Monday night, a 15-year-old was fatally shot in Columbia Heights, another sign of a city struggling to restore a sense of safety.

Advertisement

A Washington Post poll taken earlier this year found 3 in 10 D.C. residents do not feel safe in their neighborhoods.

The first robbery occurred abut 4:12 p.m. when four males got out of a vehicle in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue NW, in Brightwood Park.

A police report says the group approached a man as he walked his dog. One male pulled out a gun and demanded the dog, Bruno, and the owner’s personal items. They escaped in the vehicle with Bruno, a cellphone and a wallet. Bruno was wearing a black collar and a black leash.

At 4:29 p.m., police said they believe the same men grabbed Pablo outside the CVS, at 8th Street and Florida Avenue, just south of Howard University Hospital.

Oleka and Sevcik, 27, a professional singer, said they had gotten Pablo on April 2 from K9 Lifesavers, a nonprofit rescue group that has added $5,000 to a $10,000 police reward. The couple said they initially planned to foster Pablo, who has black and brown fur and a blue left eye, but quickly realized he was their forever companion.

Advertisement

“He’s just a showstopper,” Sevcik said. “Everywhere we take him out in public, people say he’s adorable.” She said Pablo is a mixed-breed and probably “not worth what the robbers thought.”

The couple stayed up all night searching the Internet for any signs of Pablo. Sevcik posted on Facebook, writing she and Oleka are “absolutely devastated and praying for a safe return of Pablo who we already have completely fallen in love with in such a short time.”

Sevcik said the “find my phone” app has Oleka’s stolen phone pinging near the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station, and she hopes that might lead them or police to Pablo. Police said they have recovered the Audi.

Just minutes after Pablo was taken, at 4:38 p.m., police said they believe the same assailants were in Northeast Washington’s Eckington neighborhood, where two men were reported shot in the 2100 block of 4th Street NE. Police said the men suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening. Police did not say if the men were shot in an attempted robbery.

Advertisement

At 4:48 p.m., police said they believe the same group of men robbed a person at gunpoint in the 1300 block of 2nd Street NE, near the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station.

Oleka and Sevcik said the ordeal has them rethinking their place in the District. Oleka said he was frustrated by the initial response from police, saying it seemed a struggle for detectives to piece the different crimes together.

But Sevcik said she has been heartened by the outpouring of support and help on social media.

“That’s a tiny silver lining in all this,” she said. “We feel very supported by the people of the District.”

GiftOutline Gift Article