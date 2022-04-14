The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of April 14-20

Placeholder while article actions load

Thursday, April 14 Katie Mack at Fairfax Public Library: When imagining how the world might end, most of us think of nuclear war, a meteor strike, maybe zombies taking over the Earth. But Katie Mack thinks about the bigger picture: Her 2020 book “The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking” looks at how the universe and everything in it might end — whether that’s over the course of billions of years or mere seconds from now. It’s an engaging, witty read that can be enjoyed by those who don’t consider themselves particularly “sciencey.” (The Post named it one of “the most 2020 books of 2020.” Mack hosts an online discussion about her book and the apocalypse with the Fairfax County Public Library this week, and signed copies of “The End of Everything” will be available through Falls Church’s One More Page Books. 7 to 8 p.m. Free; registration required.

Sérgio Mendes at the Birchmere: You can’t talk about bossa nova without mentioning Sérgio Mendes. With a career spanning over half a century, Mendes has had an impact on music that can be felt even in the present day as he reinvents the sound. His 2006 album “Timeless” gave a new spin to bossa nova by layering neo-soul and hip-hop influences into the mix. On “That Heat,” Erykah Badu’s angelic vocals glide over the jazzy piano while Will.i.am contributes his commanding, irrepressible flow to the angular chord progression and funky staccato. More than a decade later, Mendes forged another hip-hop collaboration with his 2020 single “Sabor Do Rio,” pairing Common with Mendes’s signature Latin influences. 7:30 p.m. $69.50.

Advertisement

Keiko Matsui at Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club: Japanese keyboardist Keiko Matsui treats the piano not as an instrument, but rather as a language. On songs such as “Invisible Rain,” from her 2019 album “Echo,” Matsui’s airy piano sounds as if it’s performing a call and response with the sultry guitar. “Journey to the Heart,” the title track of Matsui’s 2016 album, illustrates a whirlwind romance using nothing more than a series of sweeping key changes. Matsui’s take on jazz spans a wide range of not only decades but influences as well, crossing into Latin and contemporary pop, a kaleidoscope of East and West. 8 p.m. $59.

Friday, April 15

“I Am Woman: A Celebration of Women in Hip-Hop” at the Kennedy Center: MC Lyte burst out of Flatbush in the late ’80s with songs like “I Cram to Understand U (Sam),” becoming the first female hip-hop solo artist to have a gold single (“Ruffneck”) and the first to earn a Grammy nomination. In the process, she blazed a trail for generations of female hip-hop artists. There’s no one more qualified than MC Lyte, a founding member of the Kennedy Center hip-hop Culture Council, to present a concert honoring the artistry of female emcees at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall. The lineup of heavy hitters extends from the old-school to the new, with Da Brat, Monie Love and Yo Yo alongside Trina, Remy Ma, Mumu Fresh, Mama Sol and Tierra Whack, as well as MC Lyte herself. 8 p.m. $49-$149.

Advertisement

Cat Power at the Lincoln Theatre: Cover songs can be a beautiful thing. When an artist reimagines a song, it provides a new way to listen to something old. Or, when a track is faithfully covered, you can see the connectivity and admiration between singers across generations or genre. Cat Power understands this. Over eight records, the 50-year-old musician has tried to include a cover song on each — not to mention the three albums entirely made up of covers, including 2022’s fittingly titled “Covers.” Let yourself rethink Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” a la Cat as she throws a loopy, upbeat guitar that still delivers a potent gut punch. Or shed a tear to her abiding, tender cover of “These Days,” a wrenching song made famous by Nico about feeling the crushing weight of your mistakes in life and love. 8 p.m. $40.

Cocktails 101 with Seco Cocktails: Carlie Steiner was the mastermind behind the cocktail programs at beloved bars such as Dos Mamis. Steiner is continuing to spread her wisdom through Seco Cocktails, a company that provides virtual classes. If you’re looking to toast the arrival of consistently warm weather, but shaky on your cocktail-crafting skills, turn to this back-to-basics class. You’ll learn some handy rule-of-thumb ratios to improvise your own concoctions as well as tips on basic processes, such as when to stir or when to shake your drink. 7 p.m. $15. (Zoom link will be included in your confirmation email. A list of needed supplies will be sent separately.)

Saturday, April 16

Advertisement

Pandaversary Party at the National Zoo: This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of giant pandas Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing moving into the National Zoo, and there’s a two-day Pandaversary to celebrate. Saturday, the big day, features a lion dance (noon) and performances by the Gin Dance Company (11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.) and musicians Shu-Ting and Huai-En Tsai (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.). The Smithsonian Channel’s documentary about Xiao Qi Ji, “The Miracle Panda,” makes its world premiere in the auditorium at the zoo’s visitor center, with screenings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Humans aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy the day: All three pandas receive special treats in their outdoor yards at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday is a little less busy, but the schedule includes a screening of “The Miracle Panda” at the visitor center at 1 p.m. and a performance by the Chinese dulcimer-meets-world-music duo Dong Xi from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free, but entry passes must be reserved in advance.

Petalpalooza at Yards Park: Not ready to let the cherry blossoms go quite yet? Yards Park’s annual celebration features live music on multiple stages, family-friendly activities and a beer garden. A trail of photo-friendly immersive art installations leads from the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station to the waterfront park. The party ends with a fireworks display set to music, beginning at 8:30 p.m. 1 to 9 p.m. Free.

Whiskey tastings at Mount Vernon: Find out what whiskey and brandy made by George Washington might have tasted like at this outdoor event at Mount Vernon, taking place on Saturday afternoons through the spring and early summer. Tickets include a tour of the estate’s working distillery and three samples of spirits made using 18th century distilling methods (with options such as peach brandy or premium rye whiskey), but do not include admission to the estate itself. 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through June 25. $50-$60.

Advertisement

Black Rock Star Super Hero Marketplace at Heurich House Museum: In celebration of D.C.’s Emancipation Day holiday, the Heurich House Museum in Dupont has curated an outdoor market with 10 Black-owned small businesses. After shopping, grab a seat in the beer garden and sip local craft beers, or tour the indoor exhibit tracing the history of the Heurich brewery, which was D.C.’s largest for the first half of the 20th century. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

Sunday, April 17

Blkvapor at the Pocket at 7DrumCity: It’s easy to want to make music that rages against expectations. But it’s harder to make it sound vital — and fun. Luckily, Blkvapor seems to have discovered the right formula. The Black and trans Baltimore punk trio has really only been at it for three years and has released a handful of grungy, snarling songs that sound as urgent as the last. Check out “A.P.P. (Abusive Power Play)” for vocalist/guitarist Safra Tadesse howling through a hazy and alluring cloud of guitars about an abusive relationship. Or turn to Blkvapor’s charming, ’90s alt-rock-inspired EP, “Vaporising,” for the band’s cleanest and clearest message: Things are bad, especially when you live on the margins, but you sure as hell better be there to try to lift each other up. 8 p.m. $15-$18.

Advertisement

Easter Hoppy Hour and Meditation with Bunnies at Aslin Beer Company (Alexandria): Looking for some serenity on Easter morning before a day of overseeing an Easter egg hunt or an awkward family dinner? Head to Aslin’s Alexandria brewery for a beer and guided meditation session alongside some adorable little bunnies from Tripple Springs Farm in Brandywine, Md. All ages are welcome to join the meditation part of the morning, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat or towel to sit and relax on. 10 a.m. $30.

Monday, April 18

Easter Monday at the National Zoo: The family-friendly tradition includes an Easter egg hunt on Lion-Tiger Hill, live music, games and animal demonstrations that include tiger feedings, elephants and a Komodo dragon egg hunt. Lest anyone forget that the zoo is celebrating 50 years of giant pandas, the event includes a visit from the Easter Panda. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, but entry passes must be reserved in advance.

Advertisement

Latinx Refuge for D.C. Punk talk: Georgetown University history assistant professor Mike Amezcua discusses how D.C.'s punk community of the 1980s was shaped through the voices and presence of its Latinx members and spaces. Sure, you know the predominantly White names of the bands and musical figures, but if you’ve ever noticed how these iconic shows were played in places such as the basements of immigrant community churches, there’ll be something in this talk for you. Noon. Free; registration required (Zoom link and instructions for joining will be emailed).

Tuesday, April 19

Janelle Monáe book talk at Sixth and I: Janelle Monáe burst on the scene as a songwriter with serious pipes and a knack for creating music with its own layered, sci-fi-inspired backstory. So it makes sense that the singer/actress is trying her hand at short fiction with a collection of Afrofuturist stories that channels the landscape of her “Dirty Computer” album. Monáe will discuss “The Memory Librarian” at Sixth & I along with collaborator Alaya Dawn Johnson (one of many writers featured in the anthology). Drop in on this book talk moderated by writer Kimberly Drew either in person or online. 7 p.m. $34-$40.

Advertisement

Wednesday, April 20

Indigo De Souza at the Black Cat: On last year’s “Any Shape You Take,” singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza frequently eyes the great beyond through life-or-death love songs: “I’d rather die than see you cry” or “You were darker than death / when I spoke to you last” or “Kill me slowly, take me with you / Down to the garden where magnolias bloom … kill me in the morning.” Not everything is that heavy, though: Sometimes love is a late-night phone call or “breaking up with someone you love ’cause you know it’s gonna be for the better,” as she sings. Both moods cut just as deep in De Souza’s six-string slow burners, whether jangly or jagged, with bits of Auto-Tune and drum machine patterns sewn in. Sonically, “Any Shape You Take” is a departure from her 2018 debut, “I Love My Mom,” even though many of the songs were written at the same time. For that evolution, credit her growing — not just from a DIY setup to a more hi-fi one, but as a person, too. 7 p.m. $20-$24.

Juana Molina at Union Stage: Juana Molina’s fans didn’t take well to her switch from acclaimed comedic actress to aspiring singer-songwriter. Her first record, “Rara,” released in 1996, was tepidly received and ignored by the local press in her native Argentina. Undaunted, Molina released “Segundo” in 2000. That album’s textured electronic landscapes and beautiful poetry, paired with her soft vocals and folk guitar, catapulted her to international success. On “Segundo,” Molina combines folk and electronic music, crafting melodies from loops, pitch-bend notes and other devices often found in more experimental contexts. Far from being detached, the lyrics in “Segundo” are filled with good humor, like Molina herself. Noisy birds, howling dogs and distrustful characters populate compositions with a concrete musical language based on improvisation, repetition and spontaneous vocal harmonies. These elements give “Segundo” the playfulness of Uruguayan singer Eduardo Mateo and the gravitas of Argentine musical polymath Leda Valladares. “I really like the narrative of ‘Segundo’; I like that all of its songs have a very visual world,” Molina says. “While making ‘Segundo,’ I’d get what I used to get when I listened to other records I liked: I felt it took me out for a ride.” 8 p.m. $20.

“Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín” at Strathmore: A performance of “Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín” at Strathmore will mark the 20th anniversary of this moving multimedia show, which honors the bravery of the Jewish prisoners who performed Verdi’s Requiem mass within the walls of the Terezín concentration camp near Prague. At Strathmore, a live version of Verdi’s Requiem, conducted by “Defiant Requiem” creator Murry Sidlin, will be performed, alongside stories from survivors on video and historical film clips. 7:30 p.m. $35-$115.

GiftOutline Gift Article