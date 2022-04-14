British ISIS militant guilty in kidnapping, torture and killing of 4 American hostages

Nearly eight years after the Islamic State published a horrifying videos of an American journalist being beheaded in the Syrian desert, a British militant was found guilty of taking part in the group’s spree of kidnapping, torture and murder. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Thursday, El Shafee Elsheikh became the first and only member of the group nicknamed “The Beatles,” to be convicted by a U.S. jury. He faces a mandatory life sentence for conspiring to murder American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and humanitarian workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

Mueller and the other victims followed the ethos of Martin Luther King Jr., Assistant U.S. Attorney Dennis Fitzpatrick told jurors, believing “it’s always the right time to do the right thing.” That impulse brought them to Syria to illuminate and ameliorate suffering; it also led to their torture and death.

Through the harrowing testimony of captives who escaped, aid workers who tried to rescue their colleagues and families who spent years responding to impossible ransom demands, prosecutors over weeks of trial in Alexandria federal court laid out the terror group’s scheme to leverage Western hostages, for money or propaganda purposes, during Syria’s civil war. The trial also revealed that there were only three Beatles, not four as long reported and believed.

“It’s what the families asked for,” Mueller’s father, Carl Mueller said of the trial. “As arduous and painful as this trial was, it was a privilege to be a part of it, and see the American justice system at work.”

His wife was one of four parents who testified about trying rescue their children from captivity and getting only mocking emails from the kidnappers and hollow assurances from the U.S. government.

Freed captives described the Islamist militants from Britain who kidnapped them, tortured them and killed the other prisoners. Surviving hostages testified that John Cantlie,ournalist, came up with “the Beatles” as a code name for the particularly cruel guards that had British accents. Mohammed Emwazi, who executed several hostages in gruesome propaganda videos, was “George” — even though he was later dubbed “Jihadi John” by the media. Emwazi was killed in a drone strike in 2015. Alexanda Kotey, who pleaded guilty in the same court last year, was “John.” Elsheikh, according to the evidence at trial, was “Ringo.”

As recently as late 2020, authorities pointed to another Londoner, Aine Davis, as a member of the group. But FBI Special Agent John Chiappone testified at trial that the investigation ultimately found there were only three hostage-takers, and none of the witnesses said otherwise. Davis is in prison in Turkey, where he was convicted of being a ISIS member. When asked why U.S. officials for years said there were four Beatles, a spokesman for the Justice Department only pointed to Chiappone’s testimony.

One survivor, Italian aid worker Federico Motka, testified that another ISIS fighter with a British accent showed up toward the end of his period in captivity. Motka testified hostages dubbed him Paul, “but wasn’t part of the main group of Beatles.”

Elsheikh and Kotey were captured trying to flee Syria in 2018. While in Kurdish custody they gave a series of media interviews in which they eventually confessed to taking part in the hostage scheme, although they claimed their part was only guard duty and ransom negotiations. He described Foley’s bravery, Mueller’s isolation, and the filming of a video in which a Syrian prisoner was killed. He also said there were only three hostage-takers, and that the fourth was a misconception created by the press.

“I consider my role in this whole scenario, this whole episode as one of my mistakes that I would like to apologize for,” Elsheikh said in a June 2019 CNN interview, to “everybody involved and everybody who was affected, directly or indirectly.”

Defense attorney Nina Ginsberg posited in closing arguments that Elsheikh fabricated those confessions “to avoid being sent to Iraq for a summary trial and execution.” She suggested he learned the particulars of the scheme through his friendship with Emwazi and Kotey or from public media.

When they came into a prison, “the Beatles” always wore masks and made the hostages face the wall with their hands up, the hostages testified. Some struggled to tell them apart; French journalist Didier Francois said that as a nonnative English speaker, he couldn’t distinguish their voices.

“None of these hostages were able to identify Mr. Elsheikh,” Ginsberg said. “It’s not possible to decide if the hostages were talking about the same person” when they talked about Ringo.

If it was difficult for hostages to pick out particular Beatles, they were unanimous in describing the feeling their captors instilled with their depravity: terror. A number of hostages described how the Beatles almost always appeared as a unit, working together as a team to beat, torture and grill their captives.

“These guys were genuine psychopaths, who had no moral boundaries,” Swedish aid worker Frida Saide testified.

Danish journalist Daniel Rye Ottosen specifically recalled “Ringo” filming a video in which a Syrian prisoner was shot and killed in front of the Western hostages, who held up signs saying they could soon meet the same fate. Afterward, Ottosen said, Ringo told him that he would be next.

Motka testified that Ringo put Foley in a headlock at one point, causing him to blackout. He said Ringo took the lead when Motka was waterboarded, stuffing a sweater in the aid worker’s mouth and pouring water over it.

Ringo was also particularly focused on proving that Sotloff was Jewish, Motka said. Another victim testified that the Beatles repeatedly pummeled Sotloff to try to force the reporter to admit his Jewish heritage. Sotloff wore extra layers of clothing and never revealed his faith.

Ottosen’s family raised the 2 million euro ransom for his freedom; other Europeans were freed through private or government funds. But British and American governments had forbidden such payments, and Ottosen said it became clear at a certain point that the American and British hostages were “on a journey just for them,” with “nothing whatsoever to look forward to.”

They began banding together, he said, volunteering for punishments imposed on the others. When Sotloff was caught trying to communicate with Mueller, Foley and Kassig said they were also to blame. When Foley was ordered to stand for 24 hours straight, Kassig and Sotloff did too.

Ottosen testified that Cantlie gave him a message to deliver to the British and U.S. authorities — “If you can’t get us released, kill us with a bomb so we can’t be used as propaganda.” Foley, Kassig and Sotloff were all beheaded for propaganda videos, along with British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning and Japanese journalist Kenji Goto.

Foley, a 39-year-old teacher-turned-journalist from New Hampshire, was finishing a reporting trip in Syria when he was kidnapped near the Turkish border. He was the first American killed. Sotloff, murdered next, was a 30-year-old freelancer from Miami. While younger, he was similar to Foley in many ways — an experienced Middle East reporter committed to making visceral stories out of complex conflicts. “He was just astonished by what he saw” in refugee camps, his father testified.

Kassig was 26 when he died; a former Army Ranger, he had gone to Syria to start a volunteer emergency medical service. “It didn’t matter if it was a jihadi or a refugee,” his father told jurors.

Mueller was pronounced dead by ISIS in February 2015. The terrorist group blamed a Jordanian airstrike. Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh called that a “propagandistic lie” and an “unlikely scenario.”

Pointing to emails repeatedly saying Mueller would be killed unless a ransom was paid or political demands met, Parekh said in court, “The government submits that she was killed by ISIS.” But no matter how she died, he argued, she was only in that location because “she was held as a slave.”

Cantlie was last seen in an Islamic State video in December 2016. The Red Cross said in 2019 that Louisa Akavi, a New Zealand nurse who was held with Mueller, may still be alive.

“To see him laying there in the sand, his head between his shoulders, did not make me angry or sad,” Ottosen testified of seeing the video of Foley’s death. “I felt happy for James that nobody could hurt him anymore; nobody could torture him anymore.”

A former ISIS member from Texas now in federal prison, Omer Kuzu, testified that he encountered Elsheikh multiple times after Mueller’s death.

When Kuzu was working at the terrorist group’s central technology office in late 2016, he said, Elsheikh was there, setting up “a secure operating system” for senior ISIS members to communicate. A year later, when the group was retreating east, he saw Elsheikh and Kotey working with the local commander. Not long after, he saw Elsheikh at the house of a man in charge of smuggling people out of ISIS territory for terrorist operations.

“He was very quiet, reserved almost,” Kuzu told the jury. Elsheikh had a Glock pistol, a rare and expensive weapon.

“He was not an ordinary member of ISIS,” Kuzu said. “He was trusted.”

Prosecutors also played messages Elsheikh sent to his older brother in London, saying he fought in Raqqa with in the same division as Emwazi. Elsheikh shared images of severed heads on poles, prosecutors said.

When his brother expressed concern about having such content on his phone, prosecutors said Elsheikh replied sarcastically: “I am totally innocent of any crimes. I have no comment further than that, and if you have any more questions you can speak to my lawyer.”

