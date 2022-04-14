Jazz Lewis, Hoyer’s protege, drops bid to succeed Rep. Anthony Brown

Placeholder while article actions load

Del. Jazz Lewis (D-Prince George’s), the 33-year-old liberal Annapolis lawmaker and protege of House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), has dropped out of the Democratic primary race in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, citing a combination of lack of fundraising and viability issues in a race that includes prominent Prince George’s County figures.

Lewis made the decision just before Friday’s deadline for candidates’ to file their latest fundraising reports and as a busy session in the Maryland House of Delegates came to a close. He told The Washington Post he would instead seek reelection in the House of Delegates in his current seat, Maryland’s 24th district.

Lewis was up against formidable opponents in the competitive primary race, including former 4th District congresswoman Donna F. Edwards and former Prince George’s state’s attorney Glenn Ivey, who are vying to succeed Rep. Anthony G. Brown. Lewis presented himself as a voice for young people, saying the district was ready for new leadership, and that he had decades before him to make a “long-term investment” in the district — like his mentor Hoyer had done in the neighboring 5th.

Advertisement

But in an interview Wednesday, Lewis said his work in Annapolis in part precluded more aggressive fundraising. And he said that after congressional redistricting, a large chunk of his state legislative district where he is better known was removed from the 4th, creating name recognition issues compared to the clout of Edwards and Ivey.

“When I walked in, my district made up about a quarter of the primary vote, and I was hoping to leverage that to really help project our message and allow me to compete with folks who had been running across this district many, many times,” he said. “With less of my district in there than it was before, it was very unclear how much of the built-up name ID I’ve already done would [compete] against candidates who have run multiple times.”

Lewis’s exit sets up a faceoff between Edwards and Ivey, who will also be challenged by former Prince George’s delegate Angela Angel. Angel, who served two terms in the Maryland House from 2015 to 2019, said in an interview Tuesday she is seeking to use her experience as a grass-roots activist to build a coalition of support on the ground. But like for Lewis, competing with the high-profile name recognition of Edwards and Ivey will likely be a hurdle.

Advertisement

Lewis said Wednesday he was not ready to endorse a candidate in the race.

Edwards made her foray into Congress by unseating a longtime incumbent Albert Wynn in 2008. She opted not to run for reelection in 2016, instead hoping to become Maryland’s first Black female senator in a heated race against now-Sen. Chris Van Hollen. After her loss in that race, she later ran unsuccessfully for Prince George’s county executive against Angela D. Alsobrooks (D).

But Edwards, who remained vocal in national politics as a commentator on MSNBC, has said she’s put that behind her and is ready to return to Congress, telling voters she is eager to use her seniority from her past tenure as an asset to effectively bring federal resources to the district.

Ivey also has run twice unsuccessfully in the 4th District — the last time losing to Brown, in 2016. After Brown announced he would not seek reelection to run for state attorney general, Ivey saw a new opening, seeking to leverage his record as the county’s top prosecutor — as well as his recent work on police reform — and his experience working on Capitol Hill to win favor with voters.

The 4th District has long been very blue, but after redistricting and a legal fight over the map, it underwent notable changes.

Advertisement

The district is now almost entirely a Prince George’s County district, with just a sliver of Montgomery County, and is a district President Biden would have won by 80 percentage points in 2020. That all but guarantees the winner of the Democratic primary will become the district’s next member of Congress. The primary is scheduled for July 19. Other Democrats who filed to run include attorney Tammy Allison and Prince George’s native James Curtis.

Lewis said that he would remain focused on his work in the House of Delegates, where he has worked on juvenile justice reform, aiding women- and minority-owned businesses and environmental protection, among other things.

“I decided to just redouble our efforts here and keep building,” he said. “I’m 33. And we’ll see what time allows.”

He said he was certain he would run in the 4th again.

GiftOutline Gift Article