Maryland man in home with more than 100 snakes dies of poisoning

A man found dead in his house in Charles County with more than 100 snakes inside in January died of “snake envenomation,” a spokesperson at the Maryland Department of Health said. The agency identified the man as David Riston, 49. His cause of death was the poison of a snake — and the manner was accidental, the agency said this week.

Authorities removed 124 snakes from his Pomfret, Md., home after responding on Jan. 19 to a neighbor’s call that Riston was lying unconscious inside, officials said. He was found dead.

The snakes, both venomous and nonvenomous, included king cobras, spitting cobras, black and green mambas, rattlesnakes and pythons with the largest being a 14-foot Burmese python, Jennifer Harris, a spokeswoman for the Charles County government, said in January.

The reptiles were housed in tanks situated on racks, police said. They were legally transferred to professional handlers in North Carolina and Virginia, Harris said.

In Maryland, it is illegal to possess venomous snakes.

