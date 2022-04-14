Laura Neuman leaves Maryland governor’s race, backs Franchot

Placeholder while article actions load

Laura Neuman, the only woman in the crowded Democratic primary for Maryland governor, is dropping out of the race and throwing her support behind state Comptroller Peter Franchot, the Franchot campaign announced Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Neuman, a former Republican Anne Arundel County executive who switched parties in the last decade, announced a bid for governor in January, but never officially filed paperwork with the Board of Elections. Her decision to withdraw from the race comes on the eve of Friday’s candidate filing deadline.

“I want to thank the many supporters across the state who have invited me into their homes, shared their hopes with me, and worked to advance our vision for Maryland,” Neuman said in a statement. I entered the gubernatorial race because I believe that every Marylander deserves access to opportunities to thrive, regardless of where their story starts.”

Advertisement

Neuman said she decided to back Franchot and his running mate Monique Anderson-Walker because “they share my commitment to delivering positive, lasting changes that improve the quality of life for all Marylanders … I know that Peter and Monique will bring the executive experience needed to lead Maryland into a more equitable and prosperous chapter.”

Neuman, an entrepreneur, publicly announced her bid just days before the January campaign finance filing deadline and, at the time, she reported raising $109,000 in a three-week span. But, her campaign never really gained momentum.

Neuman is the second Democrat to withdraw from the race after a short-lived campaign. Mike Rosenbaum, a Baltimore business owner, dropped out of the race in November after a six-month run.

Franchot, who styles himself as an “independent Democrat,” said he was honored to receive Neuman’s endorsement, calling her “a champion for working families and an advocate for women’s justice.”

He said he plans to include Neuman on the campaign trail.

“I am excited to campaign alongside Laura and discuss the local issues and solutions-based leadership needed to get results that people can see and feel,” he said in a statement.

As of Thursday, 10 Democrats, four Republicans and one Libertarian have officially filed for the July primary.

GiftOutline Gift Article