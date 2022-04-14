Activists train spotlight of Ukrainian flag on Russian Embassy

Placeholder while article actions load

A small group of activists projected images of the Ukrainian flag across the facade of the Russian Embassy in Northwest Washington on Wednesday night, which Russian officials appeared to try to counter with a bright white spotlight of their own. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The small group, armed with a bank of 14 theater stage lights, beamed the images from across Wisconsin Avenue onto the building, located at 2650 Wisconsin Ave. NW. The effort was weeks in the making to secure donations of the lights and trying to determine the specifications necessary to project the images from such a distance, said Benjamin Wittes, the editor in chief of Lawfare and a former Washington Post opinion writer.

“It was the most invasive, obtrusive, obnoxious thing that I could do to Russian diplomats that does not molest or do violence to their prerogatives as diplomats in the United States,” Wittes said during one of several live feeds of the event. “I don’t want to make it comfortable to be a Russian diplomat in the United States right now.”

Wittes said the symbolic gesture was aimed at showing solidarity with refugees who lost their homes in Ukraine and those who have been killed during the war. On Tuesday, President Biden called Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine a “genocide” because of the “atrocities” that have been committed in the Eastern European country at the hands of the Russian military.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a dramatic violence to the international order,” Wittes said as the live feed stretched into the early morning hours on Thursday. “I’m old fashioned. I don’t believe in murdering civilians. I don’t think these are radical positions.” Later, he added: “We certainly invite Ukrainian Embassy staff to join us.”

Lisa Lednicer contributed to this report.

