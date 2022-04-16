Man found fatally shot in Northeast Washington, D.C. police say

Placeholder while article actions load

A 26-year-old man was found fatally shot early Saturday inside a vehicle in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting about 4:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of Raum Street NE, near the campus of Gallaudet University. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police said they found John Jones of Temple Hills, Md., inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities released no other information about the case on Saturday. No arrest has been made.

Police reported another fatal shooting on Saturday and said it occurred about 11:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue SE, along the border with Maryland.

A D.C. police spokesman said the adult male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said they were looking for a black Hyundai Elantra. No license plate number was available.

The name of the victim was not immediately made public pending notification of relatives.·

