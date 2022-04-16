Teenage girl wounded in shooting at Virginia high school carnival

Placeholder while article actions load

A 14-year-old girl was shot at a carnival on the grounds of Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge on Friday night, according to Prince William County police. Officers assigned to an off-duty security detail at the carnival heard what sounded like gunshots near the entrance to the school at 9:22 p.m., police said Saturday in a statement. The officers responded to the sounds and found a girl with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Officers provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived. The victim, whom police said was not a student at the high school, was flown to an area hospital where her injuries were determined to not be life-threatening.

According to authorities, two groups of juveniles were involved in a verbal argument in the school’s parking lot. Multiple gunshots were fired, and the groups dispersed. Police said it was not known whether the victim knew her assailants. A possible suspect wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes was seen headed toward Smoketown Road following the shooting.

Police recovered multiple shell casings at the scene and reported that an uninvolved vehicle was struck by a bullet as the driver was leaving the carnival. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

