The 1,100-foot vessel, owned by the Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine, was en route from Baltimore to Norfolk, when it somehow turned out of a shipping channel and got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay near the Bay Bridge.

The Ever Forward container ship, which went aground March 13 in the Chesapeake Bay, was finally freed this morning shortly after 7 a.m.

It was carrying about 5,000 containers and crews had to remove exactly 500 of them to lighten the boat’s weight, plus dredge about 20 feet of material on both of its sides to pull it back into the shipping channel.