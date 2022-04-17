The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
District police investigating death of woman found shot in Northeast

By Keith L. Alexander
Today at 4:25 p.m. EDT
D.C. police Sunday were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found behind a McDonald’s restaurant in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast Washington.

A police spokesman said the woman, who has not yet been identified, had been shot. Her body was discovered around 11:19 a.m. Sunday. Homicide detectives were investigating.

This story is developing.

