District police investigating death of woman found shot in Northeast

D.C. police Sunday were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found behind a McDonald's restaurant in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast Washington. A police spokesman said the woman, who has not yet been identified, had been shot. Her body was discovered around 11:19 a.m. Sunday. Homicide detectives were investigating. This story is developing.