Before their reggae Grammy, they were playing in Arlington basements

Three students at Yorktown High School in Arlington fell in love with reggae in the 1990s. Clamoring to get their hands on every reggae tape in the record store, they were inspired by the messages and captivated by the sounds of Bob Marley. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The three friends — Jacob Hemphill, Bobby Lee and Ryan Berty — decided they’d form their own band and named it SOJA, for Soldiers of Jah Army, and it was the kind of thing you’d expect from teens in the ’90s: practicing in their parents’ garages and basements, recording themselves on digital audio tape or minidisc. They’d listen back, critique their own sound and jam again.

Some of the other students at school were supportive. Others poked fun: One former Yorktown classmate recalled people around the school knowing the band as the “Fakin’ Jamaicans.” They were the White kids playing reggae music.

Twenty-five years later, SOJA is still playing, having added bandmates from Puerto Rico and Venezuela and grown into an eight-piece ensemble. And they’re far from playing in Arlington basements.

“Starting a reggae band was kind of our dream and the only thing we wanted to do, and then one day people started coming to the shows, and we’re not really sure what happened,” lead singer Hemphill said in Las Vegas this month — as SOJA won the Grammy for best reggae album.

Its 2021 album, “Beauty In the Silence,” had given the band its first win on music’s biggest stage.

That award, though, was met with a mixed response. SOJA had beaten out Jamaican artists Sean Paul, Spice, Jesse Royal, Etana and Gramps Morgan in the category, sparking debate in the reggae world over the band’s win and musical style. But, for those who knew SOJA during its early years in the D.C. area, the Grammy felt like validation.

The work had started early. Shortly after graduating from Yorktown High in 1998, the band made an appointment at Lion and Fox Recording Studios, a D.C. area-based studio known for recording and mixing reggae artists.

Producer and engineer Jim Fox said he recognized something immediately.

“I couldn’t let them go. I mean, the music was so awesome and great. I made them stay two days instead of the one day just because I wanted to spend more time with it,” Fox said in an interview. “It was special stuff. And that recording ended up being their first EP.”

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, the Washington region was a hotbed for reggae, the band said, offering a revolving door of Jamaican and international artists on tour, as well as other Caribbean artists stationed in the area. There was a good reggae show to see on any given weekend.

SOJA became a part of that scene itself, playing venues on U Street like State of the Union and Kaffa House. It was in those days that they met Saray Israel — who long ago earned herself the title “Food Queen of Baltimore,” for her constant presence helping to feed musicians at concerts and events.

Israel told The Post she can still recall the first time she heard SOJA play, at a venue not far from 9:30 Club, and thought: “Wow, who are these guys?”

Today, many of the venues where SOJA and other reggae artists once jammed have shut their doors or been transformed as D.C. has. The area’s music scene, a historical haven for punk, has changed, beyond just reggae — priced and digitized out by a revolution in home-recording technology and a skyrocketing cost of living.

“The Arlington scene is very difficult for a lot of musicians because of the rents here. It’s a very expensive area,” said Don Zientara, a punk producer, musician and former owner of Inner Ear Studio, the legendary recording studio in Arlington that permanently closed last year.

Zientara had recorded SOJA at Inner Ear a few years back.

“They’re just a really together band,” he said, “which is unique for a lot of bands to just really get along like brothers.”

They started road-tripping like a family, too. Getting a first van changed everything, SOJA said, allowing it to begin driving up and down the East Coast playing shows. Sometimes, the venues would be packed. Sometimes, they’d be playing to a near-empty room.

“That was difficult, but we kept persistent, and our hard work paid off,” SOJA told The Post in an email. “After years and years of keeping at it, we would eventually be getting on planes and traveling all over the world.”

Fox traveled with it, recording and engineering its music until it signed with ATO Records in 2011. “All over the world,” he said, “they say they’re from Virginia.”

They’ve said it in Hawaii and Brazil, in Costa Rica and at Colorado’s Red Rocks, in Guam, the Santa Barbara Bowl, New Caledonia and, back home, at Wolf Trap. As it went, the band amassed an international fan base — particularly in South America — setting up its first album under ATO Records, “Strength to Survive,” to peak at No. 1 on Billboard’s reggae albums chart in 2012. Two initial Grammy nominations, in 2015 and 2017, followed.

“Beauty In the Silence” was the breakthrough. The band’s website describes the mood of the album, which includes collaborations with artists like UB40 and Slightly Stoopid and reached No. 2 on Billboard’s reggae album, as “soulful celebration.”

That proved prescient.

“We never expected to even be nominated,” Hemphill said in a backstage interview after SOJA’s Grammy win, in early April.

“Hearing our name was surreal and dreamlike,” the band told The Post. “We celebrated with lots of hugs, tears, and texts.”

Not everyone followed. Reggae music, after all, originated in Jamaica and has deep ties to the culture of the island and Rastafari, a religion and social movement based there. Some reggae fans took to Twitter to criticize the Recording Academy for giving the award to a group led by White men over Jamaican artists.

Cegrica Hamilton, a sound engineer in Jamaica who works with the band, was among those who defended the decision. Many in Jamaica aren’t familiar with SOJA, he told The Post, but he admires its work for how it has evolved and pulled inspiration from different parts of the world, different genres: folk, Hawaiian, even Washington go-go.

SOJA members, for their part, said they’ve always felt deeply supported by Jamaican reggae artists, including some of this year’s Grammy competitors.

“While Reggae music was born in Jamaica, and everyone who knows SOJA knows how much we honor and respect that, the music and message out of Jamaica, with the Honorable Robert Nesta Marley at the helm, became SO big and SO powerful that it spread around the globe,” the band wrote to The Post.

When SOJA won, Hamilton said he was overwhelmed with happiness for a group that’s become like a family to him.

“I couldn’t be there to celebrate with them,” he said, “but I’m still celebrating here in Jamaica.”

Fox was celebrating, too. After the win, he posted a photo of the band from the early 2000s on Facebook. “I felt it when we recorded the first demo. Look at them now. 2022 Grammy winners. You make me proud. Love you guys. Congratulations,” he captioned it.

“They’re talented,” Fox told The Post days later. “Doesn’t matter where you’re from.”

They just happen to be, he added, from Arlington.

