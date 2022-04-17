Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

The other day a business idea came to me as I was falling asleep on a train. I call this venture the Napatorium. It is a place to nap. You may be thinking, “Isn’t that just a capsule hotel, like they have in Japan?” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a word, the answer is “No.”

The starched, hygienic blandness of a tiny hotel room may be fine for sleeping, but it’s not so good for napping. There is a difference.

Sleeping is a hospital gown. Napping is an old sweater, frayed at the elbows.

Sleeping is an obligation. Napping is an indulgence.

For most people, sleeping is easy. Napping is hard.

Good napping is, anyway. Just as with the aurora borealis, the conditions have to be perfect for proper napping to occur.

They were for me on that train. It was technically part of the London Overground. My Lovely Wife and I were traveling all the way across the city, from west to east, a journey of nearly an hour. It was about 11 a.m. The carriage was almost empty. My breakfast had settled happily in my stomach and the morning jolt of caffeine had nearly dissipated.

Advertisement

My wife was warm beside me. The sunshine poured in through the windows. The train rocked, rocked, rocked. My eyelids grew heavy, and soon I was … napping.

How long did I nap? Probably only five minutes. Maybe not even that long. But when I awoke, my body and mind were suffused with such a pleasant feeling that my first thought was, “I must share this with the world!”

But how? There wasn’t room on that train for all the people in the world. And it would be sheer hubris to believe that what had sent me into the welcoming arms of Somnus (the Roman god of sleep) would work for everyone.

Thus the Napatorium, your personalized napping experience. Our motto: “Go ahead and doze on us.”

Trained counselors would meet with clients to craft a bespoke nap. The theme of that nap could be anything. I’m partial to “rocking train,” but some of my best naps have been on my couch on a rainy Sunday afternoon. There’s an old movie on TV. It’s a film I’ve seen countless times, so it doesn’t matter if I flit in and out of consciousness. One minute the mayor of Amity Island is telling Hooper “Love to prove that, wouldn’t ya? Get your name into the National Geographic,” the next Quint is singing, “Farewell and adieu to you fair Spanish ladies.”

Advertisement

Another nap could be beach-themed. You’ve just come in from a swim and the seawater is evaporating from your body, leaving a dusting of powdery salt on your skin. You’re seated comfortably in a sling chair, under an umbrella. The breeze is gentle, carrying the indistinct sounds of children playing somewhere down the beach. The sun is warm and the memory of your swim in the amniotic surf has you drifting away.

Or perhaps you’re at a pool, on a chaise longue, a novel open on your chest, half a margarita in your veins. Your floppy hat is pulled over your eyes, and you see your surroundings through a scrim of woven straw. The world is reduced to light and shade — and then to the darkness of your eyelids.

Options are endless at the Napatorium. You’re in a glider on the screened porch of a cabin in the woods, the cicadas buzzing in the trees. You’re in a rocking chair in your baby’s nursery, your sleeping newborn heavy on your chest, her fuzzy head against your chin. You’re on the floor of your preschool classroom, on a mat, in stocking feet, a thin blanket pulled over you. It’s literally — officially — nap time, and although you want to fight the teacher’s edict, you can’t help but feel yourself slipping away, worn out by recess and a belly full of chocolate milk.

Advertisement

I haven’t worked out exactly how all this will work. I suppose the easiest thing would be with some kind of virtual reality. But who can nap with a clunky visor on their head?

No, I think these will have to be real experiences. That means they could be expensive. But you can’t put a price on health. Research shows that people who took one or two naps a week were 48 percent less likely to face serious cardiovascular problems — heart attack, stroke, heart failure — than people who didn’t nap.

So maybe insurance companies would cover a trip to the Napatorium, which, when you think about it, is simply microdosing sleep.

But at the risk of killing my business model, I’ll share a little secret: Napping is free. Take one today.

GiftOutline Gift Article