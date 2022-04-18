Former Cambridge, Md., mayor sentenced in revenge porn case

Placeholder while article actions load

Former Cambridge, Md., mayor Andrew Bradshaw pleaded guilty to distributing revenge porn and was sentenced Monday to five years and five days of incarceration, all suspended, state prosecutors said. Bradshaw also was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and fines totaling $5,000 after pleading guilty to five counts of distributing revenge porn. He also must complete 100 hours of community service and pay $750 to the woman he admitted to posting nude photos of online without her knowledge or consent, prosecutors said.

Bradshaw, who was sentenced in Dorchester County Circuit Court, faced a maximum penalty of two years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine for each count.

According to court documents, an investigation revealed that Bradshaw created Reddit accounts and made multiple public posts that contained at least 10 “unique visual representations” of a woman, with her intimate parts exposed, and that the posts included language “that was related to humiliation and degradation.”

The woman contacted law enforcement in May 2021 and told them she had found nude photos of herself posted publicly to Reddit without her knowledge, permission or consent, according to the court documents. The woman told law enforcement that the photos had been sent only to Bradshaw during a romantic relationship that had since ended, prosecutors said.

After executing a search warrant at Bradshaw’s residence, law enforcement found “the same visual representations” that were posted to Reddit on a computer from the residence. Law enforcement officials interviewed Bradshaw, and he admitted to creating the accounts and posting the victim’s nude photos on public forums, prosecutors said.

“Anyone who abuses the trust and confidence of another to degrade and humiliate them, particularly through the use of a forum as powerful and pervasive as the Internet, must be held accountable. Such actions are especially egregious when committed by an individual holding a public leadership role of power and authority,” Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III said. “Our office is committed to seeking justice for victims of abuse and breach of both public and personal trust.”

An attorney listed in online court records for Bradshaw could not be reached for comment Monday evening. Bradshaw resigned from his position as mayor in January.

