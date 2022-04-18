How the co-owners of Others Coffee would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Coffee is the through line of Ashley May and Brian Raupp’s relationship. The co-owners of Others Coffee launched their small roasting company in 2020, during the pandemic, building on their experience as baristas at D.C.-area coffee shops.

“Others is about celebrating connectivity through coffee,” Raupp says. “As we grow, I think the otherness is going to be more apparent. It’s not about us.”

Raupp is a rapper (known as Brian Rapp), graphic designer and barista at Somewhere, a streetwear retailer and coffee shop in Navy Yard. May is an artist whose work primarily focuses on painting and illustrating. The soon-to-be-married couple collaborates on the design of their whimsical coffee packaging that’s reminiscent of a cereal box.

They turned their ritual of a cup of coffee into an Instagram account in 2017 called Rabbit and Fox (now named @otherslovescoffee), where they shared their journey as baristas and coffee lovers and their experience at various cafes.

“We always wanted to turn [Rabbit and Fox] into something more but weren’t sure how to until the pandemic happened and we were sitting in the apartment trying to figure out what we should call ourselves,” May says.

Others offers beans from Nicaragua and Ethiopia, in addition to an assortment of coffee paraphernalia, on its website. Coffee beans are roasted out of Songbyrd Music House, a relationship Raupp built performing at the venue over the years. Others Coffee is also available for purchase at Elle in Mt. Pleasant and Somewhere. Plans include opening a coffee shop of their own.

On the couple’s dream day, when they’re not juggling life as baristas and parents of their toddler, Jackie, the Navy Yard residents would spend time at home watching their favorite shows, going to coffee shops around the city and eating at their go-to neighborhood restaurants.

Ashley May: We don’t work on Saturdays, so Saturday is the day.

Brian Raupp: The three of us would wake up, and no one would be rushing to get somewhere. Waking up with a little baby is really cute. Jackie is probably the cutest and the most calm in the morning, and it’s a precious moment.

We would make pancakes, bacon and brew our coffee. We’d watch “Summer Camp Island” on HBO Max. It has a layered humor to it that the two of us can appreciate. I think Jackie likes to look at anything on a screen.

Next, we would probably go for a walk around Navy Yard, which we love to do. We’ve really wanted to take Jackie to a museum just to see what he responds to. We’ve talked about taking him to the National Portrait Gallery, because he really takes time to look at art.

May: Before or after the museum, we would go to a coffee shop.

Raupp: Even though Elle sells our coffee, we’ve yet to go there to soak up the vibe — like sit and have a latte inside of their cafe — so we would go there. It’s a beautiful space.

May: I would definitely order a house salad and cappuccino from Elle. Then we’ll part ways, and Brian would get his hair cut.

Raupp: I get my hair cut by a gentleman named Darius Davie inside of Yours Truly Hotel. He has a space called Groom Guy. I would go pop in on him and get my hair cut. That’s probably the most refreshing thing I can do for myself outside of taking a shower. Maybe Jackie would come with me, so we can just kick it and have a little homie time, so mom can have some mom time.

May: I would probably be downstairs in the lobby of the hotel writing and scribbling on my iPad, or I would go across the street to Tatte and order a cappuccino or a dry cappuccino — that’s my favorite drink. Having some solitude is a part of my ideal day, even if it’s just an hour to scribble on the iPad, make some art or sit and stare at people. Then it would be time for dinner, so we would head back to the Navy Yard.

Raupp: If we want to be fancy, we’d go to Chloe; it’s kind of a tapas spot. We both would get the penne pasta. It’s too good to split. We also love District Winery. The menu is super small. We are both white wine drinkers. We get the fried Brussels sprouts, the crispy soy glazed chicken bites and french fries.

May: Then we would head home and watch something, because we are a “show before bed” family. Right now we’re watching “Top Boy” on Netflix; it’s like the U.K. “Paid in Full.” If we are eating dinner at home, typically we will all sit together as a family; we’ll watch a family-friendly show together. We just finished “Seinfeld,” and before that we were watching “Martin.” That’s how we would end our ideal day.

