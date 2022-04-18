McDuffie ineligible to run for D.C. attorney general, elections board says

Placeholder while article actions load

The D.C. Board of Elections ruled Monday that attorney general candidate Kenyan R. McDuffie is not qualified to run for the position, after one of his opponents, Bruce V. Spiva, filed a challenge asserting that McDuffie does not meet the statutory requirements for the job. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McDuffie and Spiva are among four Democratic candidates who have been aiming to succeed D.C. Attorney General Karl A Racine (D), who is not seeking a third term. Gary Thompson, chair of the three-member D.C. Elections Board, said before Monday’s hearing that “there are two reasonable perspectives on this issue that arise from the statute in question” — but after more than an hour of deliberation, the board moved to grant Spiva’s challenge.

“When I read the statute in question ... I read it to require more than a candidate being a member in good standing of the bar and an employee in the District of Columbia,” Thompson said. “It’s got to include more than that, namely that person must be actively engaged as an attorney.”

McDuffie’s campaign has three days to appeal the board’s decision with the D.C. Court of Appeals, said board spokesman Nick Jacobs.

The challenge came down to a disagreement over how each side interprets a clause in the D.C. code that says the District’s attorney general must have been “actively engaged” in D.C. as a practicing attorney, judge, law school professor or “as an attorney employed in the District of Columbia by the United States or the District of Columbia” for five of the past 10 years before taking office.

Ted Howard, a lawyer for Spiva’s campaign, argued Monday that McDuffie, who has represented Ward 5 on the D.C. Council since 2012, failed to meet that qualification. Even though McDuffie may technically be a lawyer employed by the District, Howard said, his daily work and responsibilities as a council member are not akin to those of an active lawyer. That distinction is important with respect to legal experience and expertise, he added.

“We believe ‘actively engaged as an attorney’ must necessarily mean ‘employed in a position in which the person is functioning or acting as an attorney,’” Howard said. “A council member is not ‘actively engaged as an attorney’ — because he or she is serving in a position in the D.C. government for which status as a licensed attorney is not even required.”

But lawyers for McDuffie offered a different perspective: Attorney Thorn Pozen pointed to the fact there is already a section in the clause that captures attorneys who are currently practicing law — and that McDuffie is covered by the statute as an attorney employed by the District, even though he is not currently working as a lawyer.

The statute “does not require him to be a specific type of attorney, or even hold a job that requires him to be an attorney,” Pozen said, adding that the provision allows the city’s attorney general “to be an attorney from a wider array of experiences and background, other than just an attorney from a firm, a law school or a courthouse.”

Joe Sandler, another lawyer for McDuffie, further argued that McDuffie chaired the council’s judiciary committee which oversees D.C. courts and other aspects of the criminal justice system, including the Office of the Attorney General, and has moved to enact laws governing the use of criminal records.

“Can you imagine that job being performed by a non-attorney?” Sandler asked. Howard later noted that council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) currently chairs the judiciary committee and is not a licensed attorney.

Ultimately, Thompson and the board concluded that McDuffie was not qualified based on his experience in concert with the D.C. Code.

The Board of Elections is expected to issue a written opinion on its decision by Monday evening.

This story will be updated.

