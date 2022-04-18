Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

The cold drizzle made the day feel, if anything, even closer to normal. “It’s just great to be out here, to be back with people,” said Temperance Paulk, 33, who was finally able to dress her daughters up — pandemic babies at 1 and 3 years old — in frothy Easter dresses and celebrate.

Nevermind the rain wilting their grass-green tulle skirts. Their wide-brimmed, straw Easter bonnets were perfect guards against the wet.

It was the first time in three years that the White House has been able to host its traditional Easter Egg Roll, and the weather — which often doesn’t cooperate with the White House during D.C.’s tempestuous spring — didn’t chill the excitement for nearly 30,000 visitors, the youngest of whom were born into lockdown and made their big-crowd debuts at the classic South Lawn event.

“We weren’t able to host this Easter Egg Roll last year because of the pandemic, but this year — this year — we’re finally getting together again, and it’s so special,” President Biden said, flanked by two of the giant Easter Bunnies who have special clearance to hop around the White House.

The kids rolled eggs with wooden spoons and posed with giant, yellow Minions.

It was the first time Hampton Paulk, 3, had been to a public Easter event, let alone the White House, her mom said.

Temperance Paulk entered the ticket lottery on a whim and quickly made plans to drive to D.C. from Richmond as soon as she learned she won.

“I try to dress them nice whenever we go out,” Paulk said. “But until now, it’s been, like, Target. This? This is great!”

Kids have been rolling eggs on the South Lawn since 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited them over after Congress kicked them off the Capitol lawn. The event was paused for World War II, then for conservation after the war, and then because of construction around the White House. It returned after 11 years under President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Bad weather shut it down five times since then. But White House staff and the press corps remember year after year of puddle-jumping and drizzle that notoriously bedevils the event.

This year, after the pandemic shut down the event in 2020 and 2021, the egg crowd was undaunted. The frilly dresses, pastel ties and even the first lady’s sky-high espadrilles boldly Eastered on.

“The president and I are so excited that you are here,” first lady Jill Biden said.

“To all of you, have fun today!” President Biden added. “Welcome to the White House. Welcome to your house. Welcome to the South Lawn.”

