Acting police chief in Alexandria, Va., chosen to head department

Don Hayes, a 40-year member of the police force in Alexandria, Va., who had been leading the department on an acting basis since June, was named police chief Monday, the city announced. Hayes, who joined the department in 1981, replaces Michael L. Brown, who retired from the position of chief last year. City Manager Jim Parajon said Hayes’s “experience and connections throughout our city” will “enhance the relationship between our police department and the community.”

In addition, Parajon said in a statement, “the trust and confidence he has within the Alexandria Police Department will serve our officers and our community well as we continue the critical work of recruiting new police officers and retaining and supporting those who choose to serve in this vital capacity.”

Hayes was promoted to sergeant in 1996, overseeing the community-oriented policing and internal investigations sections. In 1999, he became a lieutenant in charge of the special operations, information services and public services divisions. As a captain, starting in 2013, he was patrol commander. He then became assistant chief in 2019 and “has since used his diverse experience to oversee all parts” of the department, according to the city.

“As an Alexandria resident for nearly 30 years,” the statement said, “Hayes is an active member of an array of organizations serving the community through youth empowerment, diversion, and offender’s aid programs.”

