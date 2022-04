A pedestrian died in Prince George’s County after being struck by two cars in succession, county police said.

Anthony Charleton, 58, of New Carrollton, was trying to cross the 8400 block of Annapolis Road in New Carrollton about 11:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.

One vehicle hit him as he tried to cross, police said. As he was lying in the roadway, police said, he was struck by a second vehicle. The account was based on a preliminary investigation, according to police.