Prince George’s deputy charged with assault in domestic incident

A Prince George’s County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with assault in a domestic incident in Charles County on Monday evening, the county sheriff’s office said. Sgt. Ibin Lateef, 44, is charged with first- and second-degree assault in an off-duty domestic incident, police said. He has been suspended without pay, the sheriff’s office said.

Lateef has been with the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years and is assigned to the Bureau of Field Operations, the sheriff’s office said.

The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an administrative investigation and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation, according to police.

It was not immediately clear whether Lateef has an attorney. Lateef could not be reached Tuesday evening.

