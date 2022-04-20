The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Army plane heading for parachute jump at Nationals Park prompts Capitol evacuation

An all-clear was issued shortly after evacuation orders were issued.

By Peter Hermann
Today at 7:46 p.m. EDT
By Peter Hermann
Today at 7:46 p.m. EDT
Police at the United States Capitol ordered the complex be evacuated on Wednesday saying it was "tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat" but swiftly issued an update to say the craft did not pose any danger. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
A U.S. Army plane with a parachute team preparing to jump into Nationals Park as part of a pre-game ceremony Wednesday evening triggered a threat alert and prompted authorities to briefly evacuate the U.S. Capitol complex, according to D.C. police.

An all-clear was quickly given and six members of the Army’s Golden Knights safely landed on the outfield grass before the Nationals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But the apparent mix-up created an off-the-field scramble to determine how authorities apparently miscommunicated the flight on Military Appreciation Night. Aircraft are generally restricted over the the District, one of the nation’s most heavily guarded and controlled areas.

Representatives of the Golden Knights could not be reached for comment, and an Army spokesperson said they are working on a statement. Nationals officials referred questions to the Army.

