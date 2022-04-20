Army plane heading for parachute jump at Nationals Park prompts Capitol evacuation

Placeholder while article actions load

An all-clear was quickly given and six members of the Army’s Golden Knights safely landed on the outfield grass before the Nationals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A U.S. Army plane with a parachute team preparing to jump into Nationals Park as part of a pre-game ceremony Wednesday evening triggered a threat alert and prompted authorities to briefly evacuate the U.S. Capitol complex, according to D.C. police.

But the apparent mix-up created an off-the-field scramble to determine how authorities apparently miscommunicated the flight on Military Appreciation Night. Aircraft are generally restricted over the the District, one of the nation’s most heavily guarded and controlled areas.