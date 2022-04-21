The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of April 21-27

Placeholder while article actions load

Thursday, April 21 Filmfest DC: Filmfest DC returns with in-person screenings at Landmark’s E Street Cinema on the weekends and virtual screenings throughout the week. In its 36th season, this film festival includes shorts and feature-length movies from around the world, as well as from filmmakers here in Washington. Be there opening night at the remodeled Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library for “Mission: Joy — Finding Happiness in Troubled Times,” a story of the friendship between the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Check Filmfest DC’s website for the full schedule of films playing at E Street, as well as at other locations, such as the National Gallery of Art, the Wharf and the Embassy of France. Through May 1. $13 general admission; $10 Sunset at the Wharf films. Special events $30-$40.

Smithsonian Craft Show at the National Building Museum: Take a look at art that you can actually bring home at the 40th annual Smithsonian Craft Show, which is back in person for the first time since 2019. Over four days, 120 artists chosen by a panel of expert jurors display their works inside the National Building Museum’s Great Hall. The “Future Focus”-themed show spans a range of contemporary craft and design for sale, including jewelry, basketry, ceramics, decorative fiber, furniture, glass, wood and wearable art. Through Sunday. $10-$20.

Hannah Gadsby at the Kennedy Center: When Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby’s wildly original show “Nanette” hit Netflix in 2018, she became a phenomenon, and she landed four sets at the Kennedy Center in 2019. Gadsby is back this spring with five Kennedy Center performances of her newest, “Body of Work,” which she promises is a “feel-good” love story after she tackled difficult issues such as trauma and homophobia in “Nanette” and an autism diagnosis in her subsequent Netflix special, “Douglas.” Through Saturday. $39.75-$79.75.

Greet Death at Pie Shop: In November 2019, Greet Death dealt with the pain of existence through a beautifully sludgy, heavy and loud album fittingly titled “New Hell.” The Flint, Mich., trio was ascendant and ready to take it on the road, but you know what happened next. In the interim, Greet Death has turned into a quartet and offered up some clues that they might have found a new way to channel their angst. Singer/guitarist Samuel Boyhtari might still be processing some tough feelings on new songs with such titles as “I Hate Everything” and “Panic Song.” But these new tracks are more straightforwardly melodic, and are quite stirring and lovely. Sure, there are still some shredding guitars in the mix, but expect moving, folky guitars to join in on the fun. Life, pain, time — it’s all about balance, and Greet Death is trying to seek it out. 8 p.m. $12.

Friday, April 22

Blues Alley Jazz Festival: As Jazz Appreciation Month winds down, Blues Alley offers a wide range of events for serious and casual jazz lovers. Friday brings a double shot of music in Georgetown: Guitarists Dave Chappell and Anthony Pirog perform outdoors at Sandlot Georgetown on M Street (6 to 9 p.m., free), then dynamic Grammy-nominated vocalist Tierney Sutton, whose work is rooted in the Great American Songbook, takes the stage at Blues Alley’s historic carriage house for the first shows of a three-night stand (8 and 10 p.m., $35).

Final Take Me Out at the Black Cat: For anyone who remembers getting sweaty dancing to Hot Hot Heat; Hot Chip; Phoenix; or Peter, Bjorn and John at the Black Cat or Rock & Roll Hotel in the early and mid-2000s, Take Me Out can be a glorious shimmy down fuzzy memory lane. And for those who weren’t old enough, well, it’s a reminder there used to be regular indie dance parties that spun both Belle and Sebastian and Justice vs. Simian. But just like those old events, Take Me Out will soon be in the past: The event is ending after five years — or hopefully just going on an “extended hiatus” — after one last night on the Black Cat dance floor. Bottles in the air for Franz Ferdinand, everyone! 9 p.m. $15-$20.

Mndsgn at Union Stage: Mndsgn does a lot of gliding on his 2021 album “Rare Pleasure” — and it’s not hard to enjoy the smooth ride he takes listeners on throughout. A producer, songwriter and singer whose name is Ringgo Ancheta, Mndsgn delivers a project coated with a 1970s aesthetic that doesn’t feel like a costume. A standout song is “Hope You’re Doin’ Better,” which has cozy and intimate drums and such tender lyrics as “I hope the garden is lush right where you stand.” Four instrumental interludes — all numbered and named after the album — are welcome guides that create a cohesive musical story. The album’s closer, “Divine Hand II,” shocks you with its erratic drums. But halfway through the song, sparkly echoes and a distant horn wash over you in a cathartic conclusion. Mndsgn perfects his sound on “Rare Pleasure,” while still finding a way to surprise. 8 p.m. $20.

D.C. Lindy Exchange: Swing dance enthusiasts from around the country are heading our way this weekend for the D.C. Lindy Exchange — three days and nights of Lindy Hopping to jazz and blues. Most of the attention is focused on the gorgeous and historic Glen Echo Spanish Ballroom, where the lineup of local jazz talent includes Craig Gildner and the Ivy City 6 (Friday), the Scott Silbert Big Band (Saturday) and Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Five (the wee hours of Saturday), but the schedule also includes an open-air dance with Gretchen and the Sidecar Six in the middle of Dupont Circle from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and a Sunday afternoon jazz jam at Glen Echo’s former Bumper Car Pavilion. Tickets for the main dances are $25-$30, but the afternoon dance at Dupont Circle is free. Times and locations vary. See dclx.org for a full schedule.

Saturday, April 23

Shakespeare’s Birthday at Home: William Shakespeare’s birthday is normally celebrated with sonnets and cake at the Folger Theatre, but the family-friendly party is going virtual for the third straight year. Settle in to watch the Folger’s critically acclaimed 2008 production of “Macbeth” — with co-director Teller of “Penn and” fame adding some magical touches — in its entirety, write and read your own sonnet on social media, color images from Shakespeare’s plays, or prepare snacks or cocktails inspired by the Bard. The centerpiece is a trivia game at 4 p.m., with multiple rounds covering “everything from general knowledge to pop culture.” With tickets for this summer’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the National Building Museum up for grabs, you’ll want to study up. Trivia is live at 4 p.m.; other content available for streaming or reading on demand. Free.

Boro Kite Festival: There was a big kite festival on the Mall a few weeks ago, but why limit yourself to one day of letting spirits soar? The Boro’s kite festival in Tysons features demonstrations from pro kite fliers, kite-building activities (and free kites for the first 100 visitors), live music, and family activities including face painting and story time. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

Why We Ride — A Cycling History of the National Mall bike tour: Tourist season brings crowds to the National Mall, but National Park Week gives locals another reason to rediscover D.C.'s monumental core. A park ranger leads this approximately eight-mile ride, which covers the Mall, Hains Point, Pennsylvania Avenue and Capitol Hill, and shares stories about the history of cycling in D.C. The suggested duration is three hours, and participants must bring their own bikes. 10 a.m. Free.

Hovvdy at Union Stage: Based in Austin, the indie-pop duo Hovvdy (pronounced “howdy”) specializes in dreamy, sometimes nostalgia-drenched jams. Will Taylor and Charlie Martin’s “True Love,” which dropped in 2021, effortlessly hops between the sad, the happy and the in between of today and yesterday. On the album, you hear a lot of reminiscing, sometimes with a regretful tone. “Blindsided,” a song about a young love that didn’t work, is paired with joyful production choices. The verses contain specific memories but portray general sentiments — a sign of impressive writing. Then there’s “Lake June,” which leans into the sad with lyrics such as “Where did we go? You’re on the run / How did you know the time had come?” while the guitar’s strumming squeaks and lingers. Hovvdy’s fourth album is a presentation of the duo at its strongest, letting listeners into its most vulnerable thoughts about the past, which leads them to the present. 7 p.m. $15.

Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival: Since 1991, the streets of Leesburg’s downtown historic district have been turned over to gardeners, landscapers and vendors for a two-day Flower and Garden Festival. In addition to more than 125 vendors selling everything from plants to patio furniture, the festival includes a landscape design competition; live music; a children’s area on the town green with musicians, magicians and puppets; and a rooftop beer garden at the town parking garage with local wine and craft beer. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Earth Day Market and Celebration at the Brookland Arts Walk: In honor of Earth Day, the Brookland Arts Walk hosts a day of earth-friendly vendors, such as businesses focused on upcycling, vintage items, all-natural products or handmade crafts, as well as DIY crafting stations and swaps. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Georgetown House Tour and Historic Garden Week Tour in Alexandria: Spend a Saturday touring stately historic homes in Georgetown or Old Town Alexandria. The Alexandria event is part of the Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week, and you’ll see blooming flowers at both private homes and nearby public properties such as the Lee-Fendall House and River Farm (10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $55). In Georgetown, take a look inside seven participating homes during the Georgetown House Tour, including a Federal-style house that’s one of the oldest homes in the neighborhood and the clapboard house where Julia Child once lived, and stop by St. John’s Church for the Parish Tea (11 a.m. to 5 p.m., $55-$60).

Montgomery County Greenfest at Brookside Gardens: This Earth Day celebration aims to please the youngest gardeners. In addition to plant and tree giveaways, it features tree climbing, games, face painting, a musical instrument petting zoo, children’s yoga and programming at the Brookside Nature Center. Parents can browse arts and craft vendors, including green businesses and nonprofits, and get lunch from food trucks. A free shuttle runs between the gardens and the Glenmont Metro station. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Mount Vernon Historic Plant and Garden Sale: Ever wanted to boast that your boxwood shrubs or southern magnolia tree was propagated from one growing on George Washington’s estate? The annual plant sale at Mount Vernon is your chance. Held at the estate’s greenhouses, it includes heirloom vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, ornamental grasses, shrubs and trees, some of which are designated “General’s Choice” if they were propagated from cuttings or seeds at Mount Vernon. (The Mount Vernon website has more details and a list of available plants.) Visiting the plant sale does not require purchasing a timed entry ticket for the first president’s historic home. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Sunday, April 24

Plant Swap at 3 Stars Brewing: 3 Stars Brewing buzzes on the last Sunday of the month, and it’s not necessarily because of the IPAs. Over the afternoon, around 250 people will cruise through the Takoma brewery’s taproom, carrying cuttings of jade plants and potted monsteras, stopping at other customers’ tables to ogle the flowers and succulents on display, and sipping a beer while thinking about whether they’d like to take that gold dust croton home. The brewery’s Plant Swap welcomes experienced gardeners and beginners alike: Regulars set up displays of plants, extra pots and other accessories, such as tags. Then plant lovers begin to circle the room, looking for plants on their wish lists, or just admiring the orchids or the shape of a cactus. Tip for beginners: Don’t miss the free table, where swappers just drop off plants or supplies they don’t want, and anyone can take anything they want, no questions asked. 1 to 6 p.m. Free.

Blues Alley Jazz Society Big Band Jam: A fine weekend of Blues Alley shows wraps up with the Big Band Jam at the Sylvan Theatre on the Washington Monument grounds. The day-long event features performances by groups young and experienced, including the Blues Alley Youth Orchestra and the U.S. Air Force Airmen of Note. Both the Airmen and Marshall Keys’ ensemble are paying tribute to the great bop saxophonist Cannonball Adderley. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

C.J. Chenier at Hill Center: C.J. Chenier is zydeco royalty. He’s spent decades as an ambassador for Louisiana’s music culture, and has toured the world with his squeezebox, headlining festivals and earning Grammy nominations while making an untold number of crowds leap up and dance to his Creole rhythms. Just try to sit still when Chenier leads the aptly named Red Hot Louisiana Band onto the stage for a free outdoor concert on the grounds of the Hill Center. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Free.

Monday, April 25

The Weather Station at Union Stage: Tamara Lindeman’s music has always been an evolving organism. The 37-year-old Canadian has been making folky music as the Weather Station for nearly 15 years — while also balancing an acting career. For the better part of those years, Lindeman’s music was sparse yet affecting, with beautiful solo compositions that seemed itching to blossom into something bigger. The Weather Station’s 2021 album, “Ignorance,” seems to be the final form of all those years of work. Lindeman and the full band behind her create enchanting melodies that blend folk with pop and jazz, and, fitting for their name, tackle some of the grief that she feels when reckoning with climate change. 7:30 p.m. $20.

Tuesday, April 26

Tasting Tuesdays at All Purpose: The new Tasting Tuesdays series at All Purpose in Shaw pairs local beverage makers with snacks from chef Erik Rollings’ kitchen. This week features Manor Hill from Columbia, and tickets cover a guided tasting of beers with brewery reps, food and drink pairings including focaccia alla Romana and smoked trout croquettes, and a mixed six-pack of beers to take home. 5:30 p.m. $30.

Wednesday, April 27

‘John Proctor is the Villain’ at Studio Theatre: The teen characters in playwright Kimberly Belflower’s “John Proctor is the Villain” explore parallels between their own lives and a play on their junior year English syllabus, Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” Belflower’s coming-of-age play set in a small town in rural Georgia makes its world premiere at Studio Theatre, reexamining that classic work with a #MeToo lens. Through June 5. $65-$95.

Tori Sumi Yakitori Patio Party at Lost and Found: Before chef Blake King launched the Tori Sumi Yakitori pop-up on Toki Underground’s patio last year, he’d cooked in the kitchens of Palena, Central and Le Diplomate, and apprenticed at fine dining restaurants in Japan. But it was yakitori — humble grilled chicken skewers — that captivated him while working overseas. (You can read about King’s journey to Japan in this City Paper profile by Laura Hayes.) While King prepares to eventually open his own yakitori shop in D.C., he continues to host pop-up events. This one brings him to Shaw’s Lost and Found, where the owners are celebrating the “glow up” of their patio area on Blagden Alley. Tickets include five grilled-to-order chicken or veggie yakitori skewers and two beer or wine pairings. 6 to 9 p.m. $45.

Saba at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Chicago rapper Saba’s 2022 release “Few Good Things” is a more melodic, more buoyant project than his last. He recruits hip-hop and R&B heavyweights, such as 6LACK and Black Thought, on a feature-heavy album that feels ready for the sunnier days ahead. On his 2018 album, “Care For Me,” Saba was in a different place, living in the shadow of grief after his cousin died. The newer album doesn’t live in the center of grief — rather, grief itself lives in the background. On “A Simpler Time,” featuring Mereba, Saba says it plainly: “I put the pain in the s--- that I write / Can’t get frustrated, gotta give it some time.” There’s some subtle strumming and a majestic beat that grounds the song in hopefulness. There are hard turns on the album, too, like on “Survivor’s Guilt” featuring G Herbo, where Saba is sounding very Kendrick-like and confronting life head on, sharply rapping, “My cousin still supposed to be here.” “Few Good Things” finds Saba trying new, sweeter sounds mimicking his efforts to find the sweeter parts in the sourness that is life. 8 p.m. $25.

