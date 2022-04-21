Army says it notified FAA of flight that triggered Capitol evacuation

Placeholder while article actions load

A day after a U.S. Army plane heading to Nationals Park triggered an evacuation of the Capitol, authorities were still trying to determine Thursday how and why the U.S. Capitol Police wasn’t made aware of the flight. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No leader or agency took responsibility for Wednesday’s potentially dangerous error, which caused people to flee the Capitol’s offices and public spaces a little after 6:30 p.m., but some did point fingers.

The Army said Thursday it had followed protocol and notified the Federal Aviation Administration of its plans, which involved a jump into the stadium by four members of its Golden Knights parachute team.

“We have confirmed that the parachute team filed all appropriate and required Federal Aviation Administration documentation and received FAA approval prior to operating within the National Capitol Region’s airspace,” Kelli LeGaspi, a spokeswoman for U.S. Army Recruiting Command Army said in a statement. “The team also confirmed the pilots established and maintained communication with the FAA prior to and throughout the operation.”

The FAA would not answer questions Thursday. But the airspace the army plane circled through is some of the most closely watched in the nation, and the communication breakdown over Wednesday’s flight marked a significant stumble, former FAA officials said.

The plane was in what the FAA calls the Flight-Restricted Zone, which stretches about 15 nautical miles around Ronald Reagan National Airport. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, pilots were required to obtain special advanced permission to enter that airspace.

By all accounts, the Army plane had the FAA’s formal green light.

Major Andrew Scott, a spokesman for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which monitors the nation’s airspace, said that when an aircraft violates that airspace, the FAA requests NORAD’s assistance. But, in this case, there was no need to check out the Army plane. “From our perspective, it’s my understanding that that aircraft was allowed to be there,” Scott said.

That the Capitol Police was not on the same page — and wasn’t notified that the Army plane had permission to fly — represents the type of interagency disconnect federal officials have spent years trying to prevent. The risks of such potential security breakdowns were underscored in 2015 when a Florida postal worker flew his gyrocopter through the same restricted airspace and landed at the U.S. Capitol to make a political point. FAA officials were part of an interagency effort to improve communications following that incident.

“All that triggered a massive review of the notifications systems,” said a former senior FAA official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. “It’s inexplicable there wasn’t a notice to the Capitol security apparatus of a waiver for someone to fly in and around the capital. They do that all the time.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) blamed the FAA on Wednesday evening for not alerting the Capitol Police. In a statement, Pelosi praised the Capitol Police for “vigilantly monitoring” for a potential threat and quickly reacting. She called the failure to notify the police department “inexcusable.”

Pelosi said Congress would look at the results of a “thorough after-action review” to determine “what precisely went wrong today and who at the Federal Aviation Administration will be held accountable for this outrageous and frightening mistake.”

The Capitol Police didn’t specifically mention the FAA in its own statement on Thursday, but it did say that “[e]very week the USCP is made aware of hundreds of authorized flights in the restricted airspace. It is extremely unusual not to be made aware of a flight in advance.”

