Number of homeless residents in D.C lowest in 17 years, mayor says

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Thursday that the number of unhoused people in the District hit a 17-year low, falling 47 percent since the city announced a plan to combat homelessness in 2015. The results were based on an annual “point-in-time” count — a census of people experiencing homelessness — that some advocates say underrepresents an endemic problem in a city with skyrocketing housing prices and numerous encampments, some of which were cleared last year.

Bowser said the count, conducted Jan. 26, found around 4,400 people experiencing homelessness — about a 14 percent decline from last year and the lowest number going back to at least 2005. The 2016 point-in-time count, conducted after Bowser began implementing Homeward DC, her strategic plan to fight homelessness, found about 8,400 homeless people.

This year’s count also showed a 14 percent decline in family homelessness, Bowser said, and a 12 percent decline in homelessness among single adults. Chronic homelessness declined by 26 percent among families and 22 percent among single adults, according to the count.

In a statement, Bowser said this progress — a 47 percent decrease in homelessness since the launch of Homeward DC — was “a culmination of years working together — across government, with our community partners and providers, and with residents in all eight wards."

“While we are proud of these results, we know there’s more work to do," Bowser said in a statement. “We know that the pandemic has changed the way people experience homelessness, including more people living in encampments, and we need to be responsive to those changes."

Some advocates have criticized the point-in-time count, saying the census, conducted on one winter night, does not include people temporarily staying with someone else, among other groups. In a 2020 report, the GAO said the strategy probably leads to undercounts.

Earlier this year, some said they expected the point-in-time count to show an increase in the number of homeless people.

“We are concerned with what we’ve heard anecdotally, and we see it sadly every day,” Christy Respress, executive director of Pathways to Housing D.C., told The Washington Post in January. “There are more people sleeping outside.”

In an interview, D.C. Department of Human Services Director Laura Zeilinger said the point-in-time count is not the “end all be all.” Though the District looks at other data in its fight against homelessness, she said the count offers a consistent methodology.

“It is important to show trends,” she said. “Certainly we know there may be some people we don’t see.”

Bowser’s announcement comes after months of turmoil among D.C.'s homeless community amid the pandemic, encampment clearances and, last month, serial attacks on people living in tents.

In February, a Post poll found 75 percent of D.C. residents supported clearing the encampments.

Bowser said next year’s budget would include about $115 million for shelter renovations and $31 million to end chronic homelessness, as well as funding for permanent supportive housing vouchers for 500 additional individuals and 260 additional families.

“We have the funding in place to end chronic homelessness, and in addition to the funding, we have the political will and the community support to make it happen. And we will,” the statement said.

