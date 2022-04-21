Man killed in fire in Brookland area of Northeast Washington

Placeholder while article actions load

A man who D.C. firefighters had rescued from a burning house in Northeast Washington on Wednesday died at a hospital, according to the fire department. Eight residents were displaced by the fire, first reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at a three-story, single-family house in the 3000 block of 16th Street NE, in the Brookland neighborhood.

The man’s name has not been released, and officials with the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Fire officials said most of the fire appeared to be on the third floor of the home, two blocks north of Rhode Island Avenue.

Hours later, another fire, in an apartment in Southeast Washington, caused no injuries but displaced eight adults and four children, fire officials said.

That fire occurred about 8:50 p.m. in a third-story apartment of a four-story building in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE, in the Fort Dupont area. Officials said fire in one apartment spread into an adjacent unit.

The cause of that fire also is under investigation.

