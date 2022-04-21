Man fatally shot in Prince George’s, police say

(iStock)Placeholder while article actions loadA man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Bladensburg area, Prince George’s County police said.Officers responded at about 12:35 p.m. for a welfare check in the 5300 block of Quincy Place, police said. They found a man with gunshot wounds inside an apartment, police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightHe was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified him.An investigation is ongoing, police said.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...