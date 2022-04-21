The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man fatally shot in Prince George’s, police say

By Jasmine Hilton
Today at 5:07 p.m. EDT
A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Bladensburg area, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responded at about 12:35 p.m. for a welfare check in the 5300 block of Quincy Place, police said. They found a man with gunshot wounds inside an apartment, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified him.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

