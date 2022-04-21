Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous endorses Wes Moore in Md. governor race

Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous, who won the 2018 Democratic primary race for governor on wave of liberal support, enthusiastically endorsed author Wes Moore on Thursday in this year’s crowded and highly competitive contest.
“I’ve gotten to know his character and see the commitment he has for bringing about bold change,” Jealous said in the statement. He added that Moore will “deliver the economic progress working families need across Maryland.”
Nine candidates have filed in Maryland’s Democratic primary race, including prominent Maryland politicians and leaders with national ties. Moore raised more cash than anyone else in the field last year, according to the most recent campaign finance deadline.
Democrats are eager to wrestle back the governor’s mansion after two terms from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who beat Jealous in 2018 to become the second GOP governor in state history to earn a second term.