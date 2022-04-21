Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous endorses Wes Moore in Md. governor race

Placeholder while article actions load

Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous, who won the 2018 Democratic primary race for governor on wave of liberal support, enthusiastically endorsed author Wes Moore on Thursday in this year’s crowded and highly competitive contest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jealous said in a statement that Moore, a former nonprofit chief he has known for 20 years, represents a “once-in-a-generation leader” capable of both representing liberal ideas and winning the state back from Republicans in November. Jealous is now president of People for the American Way, a liberal advocacy organization.

“I’ve gotten to know his character and see the commitment he has for bringing about bold change,” Jealous said in the statement. He added that Moore will “deliver the economic progress working families need across Maryland.”

Nine candidates have filed in Maryland’s Democratic primary race, including prominent Maryland politicians and leaders with national ties. Moore raised more cash than anyone else in the field last year, according to the most recent campaign finance deadline.

Democrats are eager to wrestle back the governor’s mansion after two terms from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who beat Jealous in 2018 to become the second GOP governor in state history to earn a second term.

