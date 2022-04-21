Woman critically injured after fall from D.C. apartment building

A woman was critically injured Thursday when she fell from an apartment of a Northwest Washington high rise with her legs bound, according to a D.C. police commander.
Soon after police began investigating, authorities issued an alert that they were searching for 1-year-old child, whom Bedlion later identified as the victim’s son and had been reported missing. Police later reported the child was unharmed and in custody with other family members, Bedlion said.
As police investigated outside the building, a man approached and provided information that led investigators to believe he was a suspect in the incident, Bedlion said. Officers arrested the man but did not announce what charges he was held on.
The victim and the man are the child’s parents but police were still trying to determine what happened that led to the fall, Bedlion said.
No further details were released late Thursday.