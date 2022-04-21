Woman critically injured after fall from D.C. apartment building

Placeholder while article actions load

A woman was critically injured Thursday when she fell from an apartment of a Northwest Washington high rise with her legs bound, according to a D.C. police commander. Witnesses called 911 as they tried to help the woman after the fall in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue north of Van Ness just after 7 p.m., D.C. Police Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion said in a news conference at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, he said.

Soon after police began investigating, authorities issued an alert that they were searching for 1-year-old child, whom Bedlion later identified as the victim’s son and had been reported missing. Police later reported the child was unharmed and in custody with other family members, Bedlion said.

As police investigated outside the building, a man approached and provided information that led investigators to believe he was a suspect in the incident, Bedlion said. Officers arrested the man but did not announce what charges he was held on.

The victim and the man are the child’s parents but police were still trying to determine what happened that led to the fall, Bedlion said.

No further details were released late Thursday.

