Texan who bragged about drinking beer while storming Capitol sentenced

A man who joked about storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a can of beer in his hand said Friday that he regretted his actions.
Conover recorded himself throughout the riot and posed for photographs inside with a can of beer. Outside, he announced on video, “I don’t always storm the Capitol of the United States of America, but when I do, I prefer Coors Light.”
He was “wandering around with his empty beer can” in “a sacred space,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Murphy told the judge.
Judge Florence Y. Pan ordered Conover to spend 30 days in a halfway house, 36 months on probation, perform 60 hours of community service and pay a $2,500 fine.