Texan who bragged about drinking beer while storming Capitol sentenced

A man who joked about storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a can of beer in his hand said Friday that he regretted his actions.

They were “stupid posts that were never meant to be taken seriously,” Thomas Paul Conover, 53, of Keller, Tex., said in federal court in Washington, D.C., before being sentenced for illegally demonstrating in the Capitol. “I now realize it was extremely inappropriate.” He said he was “ashamed” to be “forever entwined” with the violence of the day — “it’s not who I am.”