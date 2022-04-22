Climate activists protest in D.C.: ‘Our futures are at stake’

Placeholder while article actions load

Jamie Minden’s lungs still hurt when she runs — a lingering reminder of the night she awoke in her smoke-filled bedroom in Mountain View, Calif., gasping for air. The deadly CZU Lightning Complex fire, spurred by a rare outbreak of lightning, was the southwestern-most of three major Bay Area fires in August 2020, burning through tens of thousands of acres, hundreds of homes and historic coastal Redwood groves. The devastation that summer, and all the fires after it, has only strengthened Minden’s resolve to fight for a healthier, livable future.

On Earth Day, Minden, 19, plans to be among other youth activists in front of the White House criticizing the Biden administration for what they say is a failure to enact policies that match the urgency the climate crisis demands.

“I’m scared. My entire life I’ve lived through the droughts in California … and I know that that’s the future of this planet. We do have a chance to take action now. We do have the ability to solve this,” said Minden, a freshman at American University. “Our futures are at stake.”

Advertisement

This will be one of many protests planned Friday to recognize Earth Day. Local activists are also hoping to persuade the D.C. Council to do its part in slashing emissions of methane and to imagine a future beyond a reliance on the combustion of coal.

The world is running out of options to implement the sweeping changes to slow Earth’s warming, highlighted by the latest report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. But organizers say they are determined to keep pressing for humanity to shift course.

“It can be really hard to have hope and to find that reason to keep going,” said Sophia Geiger, 19, of Silver Spring and an organizer with the climate group Fridays for Future. But, she said, she keeps showing up. “You can still find the courage to keep getting into the streets because it really is our only option. … I want to be able to say that I did everything that I could and I tried.”

Advertisement

The Biden administrating has tackled greenhouse gas emissions by proposing new rules to begin shifting the country toward electric cars, rejoining the Paris climate accord and revoking a federal permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, among other policies to slash emissions of methane from oil and gas operations across the United States.

But climate activists lament that elected leaders are allowing politics to hamper progress.

The most sweeping climate bill in U.S. history, which would have helped President Biden meet his goal of cutting America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half compared with 2005 levels by 2030, fell apart after a lack of support from Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), whose family’s company has made millions in the coal business.

Increasing gas prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have also led the Biden administration to search for new oil and gas sources. It has authorized a historically large release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, new sales of leases to drill on federal land, and the waiver of an environmental restriction to allow summer sales of ethanol-based gasoline.

Minden has been a climate activist since she was 14, becoming involved in local organizations as well as chapters of youth-led groups such as the Sunrise Movement and Fridays for Future, which was inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Advertisement

Although she could not vote in the last election, Minden volunteered with the Sunrise Movement’s get-out-the-vote efforts, including sending handwritten postcards to persuade voters in swing states to cast their ballots for Joe Biden and phone banking for Democrats such as Cori Bush in Missouri, Jamaal Bowman in New York, and Raphael G. Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia.

She is disappointed more significant climate legislation has not been enacted and will be among those demanding Biden declare a climate emergency, end all fossil fuel projects and subsidies, and guarantee the immediate transition to renewable energy. She thinks back to her hometown in Santa Clara County, Calif., and the days she needed to wipe ash off the car before driving to work or how fires destroyed the places she loved to visit for camping trips.

“My generation did a lot to get him elected and to get Democrats in power. Right now, we’re really frustrated. We’re angry,” Minden said. “It seems like we’re hurling towards doom a lot of the time.”

Hundreds gathered in front of the White House on Oct. 11 to protest the use of fossil fuels. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Eric Lee/The Washington Post)

On the local level, activists are holding a rally in Franklin Square at 7:30 a.m. and hoping to persuade the D.C. Council to end the city’s reliance on gas by 2032.

Advertisement

This comes two months after volunteers with a coalition of D.C. environmental and religious groups found almost 400 methane leaks throughout the city, including more than a dozen that were “potentially explosive,” according to a report from Beyond Gas DC.

“Washington Gas is committed to providing our customers with essential energy to live, work and play in a safe, reliable and affordable way,” Bernie Tylor, a Washington Gas spokesperson, said in a statement. “We have been taking concrete actions towards the energy evolution. Our fuel neutral approach provides for multiple pathways and positions our infrastructure to deliver affordable, ‘low to no’ carbon fuels of the future.”

Reilly Polka, 27, of Dupont and an organizer with climate group Extinction Rebellion DC, said she tries to minimize her own carbon footprint by gardening, saving jam jars to reuse for packed lunches, thrifting clothes, trying to eat a vegetarian diet and shopping local. But so much of this individual action, she says, is done to assuage her climate anxiety. What is truly needed, she says, is mass, systemic change.

“Getting in the streets or picking up litter on one day of the year isn’t going to solve the planetary crisis,” Polka wrote in a statement. “We need people to get involved in sustained campaigns of nonviolent civil disobedience. That’s how we pressure our leaders to act.”

GiftOutline Gift Article