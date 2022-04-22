Va. Attorney General Miyares ends prosecution of U.S. Park Police officers in Ghaisar case

Placeholder while article actions load

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) on Friday dropped the state’s federal appeal in the manslaughter case against two U.S. Park Police officers, effectively ending any attempt at criminal prosecution of the officers who fatally shot unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar in a Fairfax County neighborhood in 2017. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ghaisar, 25, had led Park Police officers Lucas Vinyard, 40, and Alejandro Amaya, 42, on a pursuit down the George Washington Memorial Parkway on the night of Nov. 17, 2017, stopping at least twice and then pulling away as Amaya approached his Jeep Grand Cherokee with his weapon drawn. At a third stop, a video of the incident shows, Vinyard pulled his Park Police vehicle in front of Ghaisar’s Jeep, but when Ghaisar began rolling forward again, Amaya and then Vinyard both opened fire, ultimately firing 10 times into Ghaisar’s vehicle.

The case was investigated by the FBI, because the Park Police are federal officers, and in 2019 the Justice Department declined to file federal civil rights charges against the officers. In 2020, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D) obtained involuntary manslaughter indictments against both officers, and enlisted the help of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) to prosecute the case in federal court, where the officers were entitled to have the case heard.

Last year, Senior U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton ruled that Vinyard and Amaya had acted reasonably in killing Ghaisar, and ordered the manslaughter charges dismissed. Herring and Descano appealed.

But then Herring lost his reelection bid in November and was replaced by Miyares. In January, an attorney on Herring’s staff filed a brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, arguing that the case should be reinstated. When Miyares took office, Fairfax prosecutors and the Ghaisar family said his attorneys declined to speak with them. Miyares filed a motion to dismiss the appeal and end the case Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Miyares said that he and his team reviewed the evidence in the case and “we agree with the results of the extensive review conducted by the Department of Justice, and the analysis of the United States District Court. In light of all the circumstances of the life-or-death situation confronting them, Officers Amaya and Vinyard acted reasonably in their use of force, and did no more than was necessary and proper to perform their lawful duties as federal officers. I have therefore decided to ask the Fourth Circuit to dismiss the Commonwealth’s appeal. I will not perpetuate the continued prosecution of two officers who were doing what they were trained to do under tremendously difficult circumstances.”

Amaya and Vinyard were on administrative duties until their arrest in 2020, and then on paid administrative leave since. Their attorneys did not immediately comment.

“By overriding the decision of the grand jury, AG Miyares has substituted his own political calculations for the judgment of the citizens of Fairfax County who heard the evidence and decided to indict these two officers for killing Bijan Ghaisar,” said Thomas G. Connolly, a lawyer for the Ghaisars. “It is a tragedy that in this Commonwealth, justice is decided not by the evidence but by the political whims of a novice AG.”

“I’m just heartbroken for the family,” Descano said. “If you think about what they have gone through, and to have the attorney general, for purely political reasons, to not allow the case to get to the 4th Circuit and get a ruling, is shameful.” Descano, who has battled with Miyares over Fairfax County’s handling of criminal cases since the new attorney general took office, added, “For a guy who screams about victims, to not even be able to do that? How is that taking care of victims? I don’t know.”

Although the state prosecution is over, Descano said he held out hope that the Justice Department under the Biden administration, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, would reconsider the department’s 2019 ruling and launch a federal case against the officers.

Miyares’s statement added: “The events of November 17, 2017, were undoubtedly tragic. I am saddened by what happened and the pain it has caused. But persecuting the police was the wrong response. We will not make our Commonwealth safer by vilifying the hard-working men and women who put on the uniform and shield every day and protect our families, homes, and businesses. Prosecutors need to prosecute criminals, not cops doing what they were trained to do. I am proud to support the brave men and women in blue who risk their lives to protect ours.

“Police officers perform their duties every day in the face of grave danger,” he continued. “As Attorney General, my duty is to follow the law. In this case, following the law requires that I ask the Fourth Circuit to end this appeal.”

