Man sets self on fire at Supreme Court

A man set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court on Friday evening, according to authorities.
Supreme Court police, Capitol Police and D.C. police all responded to the incident, said the spokeswoman, Patricia McCabe.
The spokeswoman said a helicopter landed on the plaza to take the victim to a hospital.
It was not clear why the incident occurred, or how many people witnessed it.
The plaza was closed to permit investigation, the spokeswoman said. She said the incident was “not a public safety issue.”
The 252-foot oval plaza is up a small flight of steps from the sidewalk on First Street NE outside the court building. The court faces the Capitol across First Street.