Man sets self on fire at Supreme Court

Placeholder while article actions load

A man set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court on Friday evening, according to authorities. The man suffered critical burns, said Daryl Levine, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS department. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight About 6:30 p.m. “An individual went on to the plaza in front of the Supreme Court building and set themselves on fire,” a court spokeswoman said in an email.

Supreme Court police, Capitol Police and D.C. police all responded to the incident, said the spokeswoman, Patricia McCabe.

The spokeswoman said a helicopter landed on the plaza to take the victim to a hospital.

It was not clear why the incident occurred, or how many people witnessed it.

The plaza was closed to permit investigation, the spokeswoman said. She said the incident was “not a public safety issue.”

The 252-foot oval plaza is up a small flight of steps from the sidewalk on First Street NE outside the court building. The court faces the Capitol across First Street.

GiftOutline Gift Article