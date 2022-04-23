D.C. police fatally shoot woman in special police officer’s uniform

Placeholder while article actions load

4.23.22 Chief Contee provides an update on an officer involved shooting in the 800 block of Crittenden Street, NW. pic.twitter.com/Q3cIngmVBW — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 23, 2022 D.C. police, responding to reports of a shooting Saturday in the Petworth neighborhood, found an injured woman and fatally shot another woman near the scene who was wearing a special police officer's uniform and would not drop a firearm, authorities said. Officers were administering first aid to a woman who had been shot in the arm around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of Crittenden Street NW when other officers simultaneously encountered a woman armed with a gun nearby acting erratically, D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said at a news conference Saturday.

Contee said the woman was on the front porch of another residence on the block, smashing windows, and that over the course of a minute or so, police ordered her to put down the firearm and lie on the ground. When she refused to follow the orders, the officers ultimately shot her, said Contee, who did not know how many times she was shot.

Brianna Burch, a police spokeswoman, said later that preliminary findings indicate that the woman did not drop the weapon after multiple commands. She said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, a routine action.

“It appears that they are familiar with each other,” Contee said of the two women, who were neighbors on that block of Crittenden Street. “But I’m not exactly sure why … this special police officer shot the other neighbor, at this point.”

Burch said midday Saturday that the injured woman was conscious and breathing.

Police are canvassing the neighborhood and working to find out more about the situation. The woman killed in the exchange was wearing a uniform bearing a name that was not hers, Contee said. Police have learned that she recently began working for a security company, and are checking to determine whether she was a licensed officer, he said.

Police don’t yet know whether the semiautomatic weapon she was carrying was issued to her, Contee said. Some special police officers, who Contee said are uniformed and commissioned through the city to provide services, are authorized to carry such weapons, but others are not licensed to carry firearms.

