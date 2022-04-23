Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

After the death of Soviet premier Joseph Stalin on March 5, 1953, the Eastern bloc mourned, the West rejoiced and Bob Seidel saw a business opportunity. Seidel was a Washington restaurateur, owner of an establishment called the 1203 Restaurant. The name came from the address: 1203 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. A souvenir matchbook from the restaurant described it as “A good place to meet, eat and have fun.”

The first thing Seidel did after Stalin died was put a sign in the window of his place that read, “1203 Restaurant Invites You to enjoy ‘FREE BORSHT’ in Celebration Of STALIN’S DEATH.” The second thing he did was alert the media.

A wire service photographer snapped a pair of photos of waitress Eileen Keenan in front of 1203. In one, she’s erecting the sign. In the other, she’s handing a bowl — presumably of beet soup — to a Mr. E.C. Carpenter of Cabin John, Md.

It would be an exaggeration to say the photos went viral. Answer Man could find only a handful of papers that ran them. But it was a striking image, one that in recent years has spread across the Internet. Some online sources say the restaurant was in New York City. Others say it was run by Ukrainians. Answer Man knows the former is incorrect, and he suspects the latter is, too.

But as the eyes of the world turn toward another Russian despot whose death would not be, let us say, unwelcome, let us head back to March 1953.

Plenty of people were happy to see Stalin go. As a writer for the Evening Star put it: “Despite a lot of wishful thinking in the non-Communist world, the reaper was a long time catching up with Joseph Stalin.”

That paper’s editorial page noted that “one should say nothing of the dead unless it be something good,” then proceeded to make an exception for Stalin: “For his name is inscribed in history in letters too large and too lurid to be ignored, and the mere mention of it requires also a mention of all the wickedness associated with it.”

That wickedness included mass starvations, slave-labor camps, political oppression, purges and executions, religious persecution and the subjugation of satellite nations that even now struggle to pull themselves from Russia’s malicious orbit.

Stalin’s death also cast random ripples. Some bettors at the racetrack in Charles Town, W.Va., said they had Russia on their minds when they backed a horse named Petrograd — out of the mare Pravda — and collected a $48 win mutuel. One lucky gambler said it was the first time he’d bet on a “Communist horse.”

Bob Seidel was no stranger to publicity stunts. In June of 1950, workers at District dairies went on strike. A city law prohibited the sale of milk by any dairy not licensed by the D.C. Health Department. The 1203 Restaurant got around this by buying milk from a dairy in Annapolis and giving it away free. Seidel put up a sign trumpeting his largesse.

Though Seidel had purchased enough milk to fill 2,000 glasses, he gave away only 200 on the first morning. “Milk doesn’t seem so important after all,” he told a reporter.

Seidel was active in the local restaurant scene, serving on the board of the Restaurant Beverage Association of Washington. He was also a yacht broker and owned a boat named after his wife, Lee. Answer Man found no evidence that he was Ukrainian. Nor could he find out how many bowls of borscht the restaurateur dispensed. But his cheeky sign seemed to capture a sentiment among many Americans.

And it wasn’t the last time Seidel tried to drum up business on the coattails of the news. A year after the death of Stalin, he responded to an increase in the price of coffee by putting a sign in the window of 1203 reading “To H--- with Coffee. Let’s drink Tea. 5¢ a cup.” (He really did have dashes where “ELL” would have gone in that word.)

Unlike the milk, the tea caught on. According to The Post: “He says customer reaction has been sensational, and backs it up by stating he sold more than 100 cups of tea yesterday, against a normal daily sale of about 10 cups.”

In 1964, a lawyer in the District named Carl Shipley proposed that the 1965 inaugural parade be moved from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue. The televised view of Pennsylvania, he said, “shows off rather unromantic architectures.”

Seidel was among Pennsylvania Avenue businesspeople opposed to the proposal. “The inaugural, he said, means money to the merchants,” The Post wrote. “He said he had made at least four times the usual amount of money during the last parade.”

“And more importantly, I think,” he told The Post, “do you remember what a horribly cold day it was? All those people who were trying to get some comfort out of being patriotic. Where would they have gone for some warmth on Constitution Avenue?”

Seidel died on April 3, 1970. Big office buildings would soon replace small businesses like the 1203, which a sign above the door described as “the friendliest place in town … not fancy, but nice.”

And for a few days in 1953, a place to get free borscht and toast the demise of a despot.

